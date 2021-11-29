 Skip to main content
Online Dementia 201 program offered by Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will present a free virtual program, Dementia 201, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from Noon to 1 p.m.

Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, will provide a close look at challenging issues that concern dementia caregivers. Learn about possible behavioral changes, factors that influence behavior and caregiver tips and strategies to help manage day-to-day life.

Estimates show that nearly 3,000 people living with dementia reside in Kenosha County. Most live at home and are cared for by family caregivers. Families thrive best when caregivers receive adequate education, support and connection to services.

Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to register and to receive information on how to connect to the class.

