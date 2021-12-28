Only a couple days left to pay 2021 property taxes before end of year; due by Jan. 31

There are only a couple days left for Kenosha County residents to pay their 2021 property tax bills this year.

“If you’re in Salem Lakes, you pay at Salem Lakes. If you’re in the City of Kenosha, you pay at the City of Kenosha. This time of year, everyone pays at their municipality,” Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson said.

Bills were mailed out earlier this month. Payments, in full or a first installment, are due Jan. 31, and the mill rates for taxing jurisdictions are available on the county’s website, kenoshacounty.org.

Jacobson said some residents prefer to pay their bills before the end of the year so they can claim them on their 2021 income taxes.

“It depends on what you normally do, she said. “As long as you stay consistent, it doesn’t really matter. There’s a little less of an income tax benefit then there used to be when they raised the minimum.”

City residents can pay their bills in-person, online with a convenience fee, by mail or at a drop box site. The Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“If they do put it in the mail, as long as it’s postmarked by the end of the year, it is considered a December payment,” Jacobson said. “It should also be considered a December payment if they put it in the drop box before the end of the year. They’ll come in first thing Monday morning and clear those out, and all of those will be assumed to be December payments.”

To avoid added interest to late payments, residents must pay either the full amount or first installment to their city, village or town treasurer by Jan. 31.

Area residents outside of Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie who make installment payments after the Jan. 31 collection ends must pay the county treasurer and not their municipalities.

City residents can also print their bills off the city website, kenosha.org. Residents in all other municipalities can find their bills on the county website.

While reviewing their property tax bill, residents should also check to see if they are receiving the lottery credit. Individuals are allowed to have the lottery credit applied to their primary residence, but people cannot have more than one primary residence.

Jacobson recommends anyone with questions contact their local treasurer.

Information on the lottery credit can be found on the county website at kenoshacounty.org/593/Lottery-Credits.

Paying in the city

Payments in the City of Kenosha can be made in the following ways:

Online at kenosha.org: There is a $1 fee for ACH (e-check) and a 2.5% convenience fee for credit/debit cards (Master Card, Visa and Discover are accepted).

U.S. mail: Send payments addressed to: City Clerk-Treasurer, 625 52nd Street, Room 105, Kenosha, WI 53140. Pay by check or money order only (payable to City of Kenosha) and write your phone number on the check and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a receipt.

City Hall drop boxes: Payments may be placed in the white box at the entrance to the west parking lot on Eighth Avenue outside City Hall, or in the white box in the west parking lot, near the door to City Hall. Place payment by check (payable to City of Kenosha) in an envelope and mark the outside “City Clerk.”

