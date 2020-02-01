Opening-night crowd raves about Lake Geneva's new ice castle

Maverick York, 2, left, and his brother, Austin York, 9, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, are all smiles Jan. 31 on a slide inside the ice castle on opening night at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Sierra Moen, 2, Janesville, peeks out from inside a tunnel Jan. 31 during the grand opening night of the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
On opening night at the new ice castle at Geneva National Resort, Randy Eilering of Barrington, Illinois, emerges from a slide Jan. 31 in the frozen outdoor funhouse.
Fire juggler Josh Schilling entertains the opening night crowd Jan. 31 inside the ice castle at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
The new ice castle opens to the public Jan. 31 at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva, with a colorful fountain marked as a "Selfie Spot" perfect for visitors to snap their own photos.
The ice castle marks a colorful nighttime grand opening Jan. 31 to an appreciative crowd at the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Enjoying their family visit Jan. 31 on grand opening night at the Geneva National Resort ice castle are, from left, Chris Geier, Zola Geier, Jasper Geier, and Tara Geier, of Mayville.
Children and adults explore the new colorful ice castle Jan. 31 on grand opening night for the winter attraction along Lake Como at the Geneva National Resort.
Using a cellphone to capture the moment, Jack Maher of Palatine, Illinois, enjoys a trip down a slide Jan. 31 at the ice castle making its grand opening at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Visitors to the ice castle Jan. 31 enjoy a fire show inside the outdoor frozen attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Amy Ryan, left, and her husband, George Ryan, of Kankakee, Illinois, pause during their visit Jan. 31 to the grand opening night of the ice castle attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Kids take turns down a gentle slide as parents watch Jan. 31 inside the ice castle interactive attraction at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
TOWN OF GENEVA — The new ice castle made a colorful and entertaining debut tonight to a sold-out crowd that gave rave reviews for the outdoor frozen funhouse.
"It was a lot of fun," said Randy Eilering, who traveled from Barrington, Illinois, with his family for the grand opening night of the ice castle at Geneva National Resort.
"It is really well done," he said. "Beautiful and worth the money."
The ice castle and its slides, tunnels and other interactive features are open to visitors for about $12 to $20 a person along Lake Como, about five miles west of Lake Geneva.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
Unseasonably mild winter weather slowed construction of the ice castle, but the attraction opened tonight to fanfare and excitement. There were colored lights, music, and even fire jugglers to entertain the crowd.
Last winter's ice castle enjoyed a six-week run on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. Organizers moved to Geneva National Resort this winter for more space to build a bigger attraction.
Katie Anderson of Lake Geneva visited last year's castle, and she and her family returned for this season's grand opening. Anderson said the family was impressed by the new and improved castle.
"We have four kids, and they have a blast exploring and checking out all the lights," she said. "We're trying to make sure they don't destroy everything."