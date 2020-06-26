Opening up classrooms again! St. Joseph Catholic Academy to return in August

St. Joseph Catholic Academy will return to in-person classroom instruction in August.
Bob Freund, SJCA president, shared that announcement with school families on Thursday, announcing the return of faculty, staff and students on both campuses from preschool through high school.
“While the school community admirably rose to the challenge of distance learning this spring, we realize that daily, in-person instruction allows SJCA to best fulfill its mission of educating the whole child, mind, body and spirit,” Freund said.
In order to make it happen, Freund stressed the entire school community must work together to promote and support best health and safety practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SJCA surveyed its faculty and staff, as well as parents and guardians to get a sense of the school community’s comfort level at returning to school in person this fall.
“Our faculty, staff, and families have made it very clear that they want to be in school, in person this fall, “ Freund said, citing a huge response to the survey. “We will take every possible safety precaution to keep our school community safe, following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, the DPI, the local health department, and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, along with the advice of medical professionals in our SJCA community.”
He said SJCA is outlining the best, most effective and reasonable methods for keeping students and staff as safe, while recognizing that given the very nature of in-person instruction, it is impossible to fully mitigate every risk. Also, school administrators understand the safety protocols SJCA puts in place will look different at each campus, at each grade level and possibly in each classroom depending on several factors, including the size of the room, the age of the students, the configuration of the building and the nature of the subject being taught.
More details coming
SJCA broadly outlined its commitment to community health and safety, promising more specific details as plans get finalized over the coming weeks.
SJCA will be implementing appropriate health screenings for both students and staff. This may include a daily temperature checks, a short health survey and symptom screening. SJCA will also create special areas to quarantine and supervise symptomatic students, until they can be picked up by a parent or guardian.
Where possible, SJCA will take measures to keep students physically distanced by limiting class sizes, increasing spaces between desks, rearranging room configurations, rerouting student hallways, staggering entry times and movement in common areas, keeping classes and groups of students together, restricting large gatherings, and regulating visitors to their buildings.
In addition, lunch time, recess, Masses, physical education, choir, band and many other activities may be altered for next fall.
“However, we fully understand that the dynamic among students and faculty often requires close proximity, particularly with the littlest learners. SJCA certainly does not want to sacrifice its warm and caring environment, any more than is absolutely necessary during this health crisis,” the district indicated.
Strict cleaning routines
SJCA will also rely on strict cleaning and hygiene routines to keep students and staff safe. All staff and students will be repeatedly educated, encouraged and reminded to wash hands frequently and exercise proper etiquette when coughing, sneezing and touching surfaces.
Handwashing stations and hygiene protocols will be increased, hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms, at all entry points and other spots where needed.
In addition, when necessary, particularly in common areas where social distancing is not possible, students and staff may be asked to wear face coverings.
As part of their risk mitigation plan, SJCA’s facilities team will frequently clean and disinfect all high traffic areas, high-touch points surfaces like light switches, handrails, door knobs, etc. Staff and students will also have additional responsibilities in keeping the school buildings clean and safe as well.
Deep cleaning of both school buildings will be scheduled at least once a week, and more if necessary. Moreover, SJCA will emphasize ventilation and fresh air throughout the school day.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy. As we look toward the fall, I know that the SJCA family is united in our desire to be in school full time, in person. Our faculty, staff, students and families will do what is necessary to make and keep our school safe..” Freund sai.d
“SJCA is well positioned to not only keep students and staff safe, but to also ensure that student learning continues uninterrupted. Our small class sizes and large school buildings provide ample space for physical distancing, cohort cohesiveness and student routing. Our dedicated teachers are excited to welcome students back to their classrooms in August.
“Further, the SJCA network of board members, alumni, parents and supporters continue to bless our school with an abundance of prayers, expertise, resources and financial assistance, that allow us to meet any challenges or constraints presented by this virus,” he said.
Alternatives eyed
During the upcoming school year, SJCA understands that some students may have health issues or family concerns that may require alternative or distance learning. As always, SJCA is committed to providing all students with a high quality faith-based education and will address each unique situation with compassion and flexibility.
Though this school year may look different from those in the past, the core of SJCA remains inviolable and unchanged, Freund said.
“Catholic faith is at the center of all we do. Our expectations for our school community remain high, and our commitment to our students and families has never been stronger. As we learned over the past few months, SJCA is much greater than any issues imposed by this pandemic.
“Even during our most difficult days, SJCA’s mission of building scholars, leaders and stewards has never wavered and the bonds connecting the SJCA family have never weakened. Faith, academic excellence, leadership, service and community have been and will always be the hallmarks of SJCA,” he said.
