Opening up classrooms again! St. Joseph Catholic Academy to return in August

Deep cleaning of both school buildings will be scheduled at least once a week, and more if necessary. Moreover, SJCA will emphasize ventilation and fresh air throughout the school day.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy. As we look toward the fall, I know that the SJCA family is united in our desire to be in school full time, in person. Our faculty, staff, students and families will do what is necessary to make and keep our school safe..” Freund sai.d

“SJCA is well positioned to not only keep students and staff safe, but to also ensure that student learning continues uninterrupted. Our small class sizes and large school buildings provide ample space for physical distancing, cohort cohesiveness and student routing. Our dedicated teachers are excited to welcome students back to their classrooms in August.

“Further, the SJCA network of board members, alumni, parents and supporters continue to bless our school with an abundance of prayers, expertise, resources and financial assistance, that allow us to meet any challenges or constraints presented by this virus,” he said.

Alternatives eyed