Opera debuting at Carthage College

Kenosha is at the center of a national story — you’ve probably heard something about this on TV and radio, in the newspaper and all over your Facebook feed! — but for a few hours this weekend, we will also be at the center of the opera world.

Carthage College Music Professor Greg Berg has written another original opera, making its world premiere this weekend.

If you’re looking for a break from the rest of the world (and the way things are going, who isn’t?), opera is just the ticket.

And at Carthage, that ticket is free.

Berg’s latest opera — his fourth — came together quickly, but he had been thinking about it for several years.

While watching the 1994 documentary “The Death of a Dream” about the 1912 Titanic disaster, he watched a survivor talk about her experience of being aboard the Carpathia, the ship that rescued Titanic passengers in lifeboats.

“When this woman told her story, she broke down recalling the events,” Berg said. “She was 12 years old at the time and, and she recounted the moment they realized no more survivors would be found. This was a Titanic story that no one knows, and I knew that someday, I had to tell that story on stage.”

Opera, he added, “is the perfect way to tell such an incredibly emotional story of hope and despair.”

He started writing the opera a few weeks into this fall semester, and the students in the Carthage College Opera Workshop are performing the show this weekend.

The story is set on the deck of the ship, where crew members continually keep watch for any signs of survivors, a few children play and women — recently plucked from the icy Atlantic Ocean — hope in vain that their husbands will soon join them.

Learning an opera in a month is pretty fast work, but “it helps that it’s in English,” Berg said with a laugh during a rehearsal Wednesday.

Also helpful? “Greg takes special care to write for our voices and our personalities,” said cast member Katrina Seabright.

Berg agrees he composed the opera with these students in mind.

“I have 11 super talented singers here, and I could scour the Earth and not find an opera to fit this group of singers,” he said. “It was a challenge and an opportunity.”

This time, at least, the singers received the entire opera all at once, because Berg wrote the music and lyrics for “Women and Children: A Story of Titanic Survivors,” unlike his “Black September” opera, composed in 2016 with Matt Boresi.

“We started J-Term that year without me having written a single note because I was waiting for the lyrics,” Berg said, recalling that one of the performers said “it was like Christmas every day” as the opera script was handed out a few pages at a time.

Berg worked to keep his one-act opera from becoming “unrelentingly bleak” by having children playing on deck and women comforting each other, but he admits “a few tears were shed during rehearsal by a couple of the singers.”

“In some ways,” he said, “that’s the highest compliment I could possibly receive. The challenge for those students, of course, is to find a way to open themselves to the starkest sorrow of the story yet maintain enough emotional distance so that they can sing.”

Challenge for students

Nate Myers — a musical theater major — said singing in an opera “is completely different from other musicals. It’s elevated speech, like Shakespeare, and you’re able to express so much in an opera.”

For Benjamin Young — who is studying music composition and performance — being in a new opera “inspires me to write my own music. We are creating something beautiful, and this will be the first time anyone will see it.”

Singing opera “was not something I thought I could do,” said Christopher Glade, who adds that “singing in an opera that was written for you is so comfortable, it fits like a glove.”

Speaking of opera as an escape, for student Elise Brevik — who is studying psychology and Spanish — “being part of the opera program is a breath of fresh air. It’s really special to come here and be someone else.”

But wait, there’s more!

The first half of the opera program features five duets from various operas, which span 250 years.

“These are very different types of duets and show the importance and power of human connection and relationships,” Berg said.

The duets are from Puccini’s “La Boheme,” Gounod’s “Faust,” Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” Gluck’s “Orpheus and Euridice” and Monteverdi’s “Coronation of Poppea.”

The duets feature couples in various forms of romantic distress because, as Berg knows so well, opera is the original soap opera.

But wait, here’s a fun fact

Before I left the opera rehearsal Wednesday afternoon, cast member Faith Albright “wanted to tell you that this man” — gesturing to Berg on stage, behind the piano — “does his research. It’s a 20-minute opera, and the captain of the Carpathia said at one point ‘we’ll wait 20 more minutes’ before they gave up on the search for survivors and headed toward New York. That’s so cool. This opera is in real time.”

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

