 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Operation Easter Bunny planned for Saturday in Uptown, Brass neighborhoods

The Easter Bunny will deliver "Easter Joy" bags to students in the Uptown and Brass neighborhoods Saturday.

Operation Easter Bunny is a partnership between Uptown Kenosha Inc, the Kenosha Police Department and First Student bus company. Tyler Cochran, KPD Officer Friendly, will escort the Easter Bunny, who will ride in a convertible driven by Officer Jeff Wambolt.

The bags include items such as Easter eggs, candy, jump ropes, bubbles, coloring books and crayons, donated by the organizations and the KPD.

Tremper High School varsity basketball team members and Reuther High School students also volunteered as part of the event this year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented, Brazil's 'invisible' citizens fight for their rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert