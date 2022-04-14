Operation Easter Bunny planned for Saturday in Uptown, Brass neighborhoods

The Easter Bunny will deliver "Easter Joy" bags to students in the Uptown and Brass neighborhoods Saturday.

Operation Easter Bunny is a partnership between Uptown Kenosha Inc, the Kenosha Police Department and First Student bus company. Tyler Cochran, KPD Officer Friendly, will escort the Easter Bunny, who will ride in a convertible driven by Officer Jeff Wambolt.

The bags include items such as Easter eggs, candy, jump ropes, bubbles, coloring books and crayons, donated by the organizations and the KPD.

Tremper High School varsity basketball team members and Reuther High School students also volunteered as part of the event this year.

