Operational referendum passes in Randall School District, fails in Trevor-Wilmot

One of two operational school referendums on spring election ballots in western Kenosha was successful Tuesday.

Randall School District electors authorized the School Board to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 annually through the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes in order to maintain the current level of educational programming.

The measure was approved by a 477, or 55.99 percent “yes” vote to 375, or 44.01 percent “no” vote, according to unofficial totals. Results are considered unofficial until canvassed.

Electors in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated districts voted against authorizing the School Board to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap on a non-recurring basis by a slim margin.

The referendum failed by a 269, or 51.41 percent, vote to 257, or 48.86 percent, vote, according to unofficial totals.

Trevor-Wilmot asked voters to approve an additional $500,000 for the 2021–22 school year; $550,000 for the 2022 –23 school year; $600,000 for the 2023– 24 school year; $650,000 for the 2024–25 school year; and $700,000 for the 2025–26 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs and services, class sizes, curriculum, technology and facilities and meeting current district expenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0