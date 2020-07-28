Opioid task force issues warning after spate of overdoses

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Opioid Task Force is warning of a “potentially deadly supply of illicit drugs” in the community after one man died and four others overdosed in the same incident.

Kenosha Police said a 52-year-old man died from a drug overdose at a home on the 8800 block of 17th Avenue after midnight on Monday.

Four other people at the same residence overdosed in the same incident and were taken by ambulances to local hospitals. A fifth person, a woman in Pleasant Prairie, overdosed a short time later, which also appears to be related to the 17th Avenue incident.

Although they did not specifically reference the overdoses, on Tuesday afternoon the opioid task force put out a statement warning that users should be aware that there “appears to be a more-dangerous-than-usual” supply of drugs in the community.

“While we always advise strongly against the use of any illegal drugs, we implore the community now more than ever to refrain from using. The drugs you receive aren’t always what you think they are — fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are being added to all sorts of narcotics, sometimes causing devastating consequences for users,” the task force stated.