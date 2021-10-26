Opioid Task Force warns of fentanyl in illegal drugs, counterfeit prescriptions

A powerful opioid that can cause a deadly overdose with just a small amount is appearing in many illegal drugs and counterfeit prescriptions, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) reported to the Opioid Task Force that all types of counterfeit pills have tested positive for the presence of fentanyl in recent months, as have marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

This is of particular danger, task force members warned, because people are left unaware of the potency — and potentially deadly nature — of the substances they are using.

“It’s important to know that, from what we’re seeing in the community, fentanyl is everywhere — in all types of street drugs and illegally obtained prescriptions,” said Kari Foss, chairperson of the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force. “This creates an extremely dangerous situation for users who don’t know what they’re getting.”

Fentanyl has factored prominently into drug-related deaths locally so far this year, Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said.

As of Oct. 1, out of 25 confirmed toxicity deaths, 19 — or 76 percent — involved fentanyl and/or a fentanyl analog, Hall said.