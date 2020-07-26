Optimistic upside: Improving economy slows slide of home sales

“June sales were fantastic. The rest of the summer looks like it will stay moving at the same pace — fast," she said. "Sellers are often receiving multiple offers on their home, and buyers are looking to find the best way possible to be competitive with their offers. Realtors are trained and experienced in helping customers and clients navigate these circumstances.”

Metro Milwaukee reports

Metro MLS-Milwaukee reports listings and data for a region that includes Milwaukee and its suburbs, as well as Racine and Kenosha counties.

Last month in Kenosha County, real estate professionals sold 227 houses, or four fewer than the same month last year. In Racine County, they sold 273 houses, seven fewer than were sold in June 2019, according to statistics released by the WRA.

Through the first six months of the year, they sold 1,015 houses, compared with 1,103 sold last year in Kenosha County. In Racine County, there were 1,210 home sales, 96 fewer than were sold during the first six months last year.

Though the industry is primed to make sales, a short supply has limited sales growth.