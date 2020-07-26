Optimistic upside: Improving economy slows slide of home sales

Fears that the COVID-19 pandemic would derail home sales this summer might be subsiding due to the economic rebound being stronger than economists thought.
Additionally, the local real estate industry has found ways to creatively present properties to buyers. With no open house presentations during the pandemic, prospective buyers have had to take virtual tours, and only after they have made a commitment are they allowed to make a physical tour of their desired house.
As Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order ended at the end of May, the industry began to flourish.
"We have noticed sellers warming up to the idea of listing their home," said Marc Frisco, managing broker with RE/Max Newport Elite. "We have introduced several programs, including full immersive 360 tours with 3D rotating floor plans so potential buyers can literally see every corner of the home, inside and out, prior to physically visiting the property."
David Clark, Marquette University economist and consultant with the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said he believes an improving economy, lower mortgage rates and pent up demand are sparking gains.
“After massive job losses because of the economic lockdown in April and May, we saw a nice rebound in June," he said.
Clark said he believes the summer months traditionally are the best months for home sales. More than 40% of the year's sales are generated in the summer.
Buyers are taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates. In June, the 30-year-fixed rate was 3.16%. In April, the rate was 3.35%.
"Demand for properties in nearly every category and price range is very strong as we continue to see multiple offers on properties within the same day of listing — in some cases, as many as 13 offers on the same home," Frisco said.
"While this seems like a positive factor, it poses challenging factors for the realtors representing the parties to present an offer with the most attractive terms, as well as the seller’s agent being able to guide them through the particulars and pros and cons of each offer," Frisco said.
Mark Bourque, broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, said it's "just remarkable that real estate has suffered less than an 8% decrease in sales year-to-date during a pandemic. ... Fueled by low inventories and historically low mortgage rates, demand is wildly outstripping supply."
Alicia Chovan, president of the Southshore Realtors Association, said she believes June sales were the spark the local industry needed.
“June sales were fantastic. The rest of the summer looks like it will stay moving at the same pace — fast," she said. "Sellers are often receiving multiple offers on their home, and buyers are looking to find the best way possible to be competitive with their offers. Realtors are trained and experienced in helping customers and clients navigate these circumstances.”
Metro Milwaukee reports
Metro MLS-Milwaukee reports listings and data for a region that includes Milwaukee and its suburbs, as well as Racine and Kenosha counties.
Last month in Kenosha County, real estate professionals sold 227 houses, or four fewer than the same month last year. In Racine County, they sold 273 houses, seven fewer than were sold in June 2019, according to statistics released by the WRA.
Through the first six months of the year, they sold 1,015 houses, compared with 1,103 sold last year in Kenosha County. In Racine County, there were 1,210 home sales, 96 fewer than were sold during the first six months last year.
Though the industry is primed to make sales, a short supply has limited sales growth.
"Low inventory is also influencing pricing, as we have seen prices up 4.5% for the second quarter compared to the same quarter of 2019," Frisco said. "The current average price in Kenosha County is $233,178, up from $222,834 in 2019. The city of Kenosha fared slightly better with a 5.7% increase in average sale price over the second quarter of 2019. The city of Kenosha average sale for the second quarter of 2020 was $193,614.”
Statewide, June sales were 8,401, just under 400 fewer than for the same month a year ago. Sales were 35,180 for the first six months of the year; 1,805 fewer than for the same period a year ago.
"This is better than we expected given the COVID-induced slide in sales we saw last month [May]," WRA chairman Steve Beers said. "Sales slid 24.3% compared with May 2019, so being down just 4.5% is a big improvement."
