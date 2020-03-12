Options available for recovery support groups

This article is the result of conversations I have had with a few clients who voiced their dissatisfaction with the 12-Step model of recovery.
Their reasons varied from identifying as being agnostic or atheist, wanting to look forward instead of dwelling on their past substance abuse, and feeling judged in 12-Step meetings. I will admit, I am a longtime advocate for AA and NA. I truly believe that I would not have been able to survive my early recovery without the help and support I received from the people I met in the rooms of AA. So, when my clients voiced their dissatisfaction, I had to check myself from responding defensively.
During my clinical training, I was taught to meet my clients where they are and to always remember that what may work for one client may not work for another as one size does not fit all. This article is to provide information to people in our community who are looking for recovery program options less known than 12-Step programs.
SMART Recovery is an abstinence-oriented nonprofit focused on empowering people to develop a more positive lifestyle, focus on the present day and learn from the past about the causes of self-destructive behaviors. Find out more at smartrecovery.org
Wellbriety for Indigenous people is “culturally based, and supports healthy community development, servant leadership, healing from alcohol, substance abuse, co-occurring disorders, and intergenerational trauma. You can find more information at wellbriety.com
Celebrate Recovery started in 1991 and is a Christian-based program with the mission to “bring the healing power of Jesus Christ to the hurting and broken.” Information about Celebrate Recovery can be found at celebraterecovery.com
Secular Organization for Sobriety (SOS) was founded in 1985 and is a nonprofit network of professional local groups dedicated solely to helping people achieve and maintain sobriety/abstinence from alcohol and other drug abuse and compulsive eating. The SOS website is sossobriety.org
Women for Sobriety (WFS) is an abstinence-based self-help organization of women for women. The organization’s “New Life” Program offers recovery tools to guide women in developing skills that focus on “emotional growth, spiritual growth, self-esteem, and a healthy life style.” Find out more about Women for Sobriety at womenforsobriety.org
Moderation Management (MM) is a behavioral change program and mutual-help network for people concerned about their drinking. MM encourages people to take responsibility for their lives and to cut back or quit drinking before drinking problems become severe. Moderation Management’s website is moderation.org
If you are in recovery and identify as atheist, agnostic, or humanist and would like to discuss alternatives to the 12-Step model of recovery, contact me at recovery@hopecouncil.org.
The Rev. Dr. Monica L. Cummings is a recovery coach with the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.