Options available for recovery support groups

This article is the result of conversations I have had with a few clients who voiced their dissatisfaction with the 12-Step model of recovery.

Their reasons varied from identifying as being agnostic or atheist, wanting to look forward instead of dwelling on their past substance abuse, and feeling judged in 12-Step meetings. I will admit, I am a longtime advocate for AA and NA. I truly believe that I would not have been able to survive my early recovery without the help and support I received from the people I met in the rooms of AA. So, when my clients voiced their dissatisfaction, I had to check myself from responding defensively.

During my clinical training, I was taught to meet my clients where they are and to always remember that what may work for one client may not work for another as one size does not fit all. This article is to provide information to people in our community who are looking for recovery program options less known than 12-Step programs.

SMART Recovery is an abstinence-oriented nonprofit focused on empowering people to develop a more positive lifestyle, focus on the present day and learn from the past about the causes of self-destructive behaviors. Find out more at smartrecovery.org

