Ordinance change would allow Kenosha brewpubs to produce more barrels annually

Kenosha, which was among the forerunners as the brewpub movement came to the Midwest, has had an ordinance on production limits on its books since it gained steam in the 1980s. The current threshold was described as antiquated throughout the recent Plan Commission meeting.

“This is something from a past time,” said Matt Geary, Public Craft’s brewer and head owner, who favored the change. “We want to be able to keep our options open and be flexible.”

Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the Plan Commission, said he believed the change would have a positive economic impact on Kenosha.

“I’m a very enthusiastic supporter of this change,” Michalski said. “I think we are living in a renaissance period. We have some excellent brewers in Kenosha.”

Coffee shop proposed

Also Thursday, the Plan Commission held an initial hearing for a proposed coffee shop at 6425 Green Bay Road. Leibforth Legacy Holdings LLC, which is doing business as Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee, plans to occupy the northernmost portion of the multi-tenant retail building.