Ordinance change would allow Kenosha brewpubs to produce more barrels annually

Local brewpubs could be allowed to more than double the number of barrels produced on-site each year under a proposal working the rounds through city government.
Ald. Bill Siel has proposed a change to Kenosha’s municipal ordinance that would give city-based establishments the opportunity to produce up to 10,000 barrels of beer on site each year. The current city ordinance caps that number at 3,000 barrels.
The Plan Commission reviewed the proposed ordinance change Thursday and forwarded it on with a favorable recommendation to the City Council, which has final say.
If the ordinance is changed, it would give more leeway to such local establishments as Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St.; Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.; and Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 6th Ave.
Siel said he is proposing the ordinance change because it is more business friendly. He also pointed out the 10,000-barrel figure syncs up with the permissible limit in state statute.
“I wouldn’t want the production numbers to work against the enterprise,” Siel said.
Brewpubs, as outlined in state statute, are defined as sit-down restaurants, taverns and similar establishments that typically offer dining and drink service, while dually manufacturing the homemade brews within the same venue.
Kenosha, which was among the forerunners as the brewpub movement came to the Midwest, has had an ordinance on production limits on its books since it gained steam in the 1980s. The current threshold was described as antiquated throughout the recent Plan Commission meeting.
“This is something from a past time,” said Matt Geary, Public Craft’s brewer and head owner, who favored the change. “We want to be able to keep our options open and be flexible.”
Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the Plan Commission, said he believed the change would have a positive economic impact on Kenosha.
“I’m a very enthusiastic supporter of this change,” Michalski said. “I think we are living in a renaissance period. We have some excellent brewers in Kenosha.”
Coffee shop proposed
Also Thursday, the Plan Commission held an initial hearing for a proposed coffee shop at 6425 Green Bay Road. Leibforth Legacy Holdings LLC, which is doing business as Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee, plans to occupy the northernmost portion of the multi-tenant retail building.
Summer Moon’s business plan includes a drive-through, which drew scrutiny during Thursday’s preliminary review. Commissioners asked questions about the design of the drive-through lane, as well as the queuing of vehicles placing and picking up orders.
Commissioner Mark Bourque said he was hopeful there would not be a backup of vehicles in the street.
“It’s not only aggravating, it’s downright dangerous,” Bourque said.
According to Leibforth Legacy’s business plans, the Kenosha location of Summer Moon will be the first franchised establishment in the Midwest. Summer Moon is rooted in Austin, Texas, and has been in business nearly two decades.
Commissioners will have a second, and final, hearing on the coffee shop business plan and design and could issue a conditional-use permit in a month.