Organizers cancel Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest because of coronavirus

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva’s downtown Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board has decided to cancel the end-of-summer event, which draws about 20,000 people downtown over two days.
This year’s Oktoberfest was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11.
Emily Kornak, vice president of the downtown business district board, said officials decided to cancel the event in the interest of safeguarding public safety against the spread of coronavirus.
“The main reason is for safety,” Kornak said.
Organizers, however, are moving ahead with another popular event, the Maxwell Street Days sidewalk sale event, scheduled Friday through Sunday.
Businesses participating in Maxwell Street Days will be asked to enforce safety regulations to control the spread of coronavirus among shoppers and employees.
Oktoberfest usually features live entertainment, food vendors and a craft fair.
Roger Wolff, another member of the business district board, agreed with cancelling the event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s the only reason why we cancelled it,” Wolff said. “We’re just following the rules.”
Wolff said about 20,000 people usually attend Oktoberfest. The event attracts crowds during a time that is often considered the city’s off-season for tourism.
“It’s a big event,” he said. “It helps the downtown merchants, and it’s a nice time of year.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she was disappointed that another popular community event has been canceled by the coronavirus public health crisis.
“I’m sure everyone is disappointed that so many of our events have to be postponed this year,” Klein said. “However, I know that the organizations are doing so with the best intentions.”
Klein said she hopes Oktoberfest and other community events will return next year.
Officials from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center have not decided whether to go forward with their annual Oktoberfest, scheduled for Oct. 17.
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that people in Wisconsin wear face masks indoors or in outdoor settings where they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet from other people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.