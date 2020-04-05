Ouimet excited to lead KCHC

And that includes many colleagues and one daughter who currently is a nurse in Chicago as well.

"Everybody is faced with making really hard decisions every day, but yet putting on their best face as professionals," she said. "It is challenging. What I really like is how all the agencies, professionals and people are pulling together to try and make it work."

There are so many unknowns to the virus that health care professionals are trying to navigate beyond just their medical training, Ouimet said.

"As professionals, you know what you're trained to do," she said. "But when the rules change, it's hard to adapt in your head and adjust. It's a hard thing when you're trying to take care of yourself, but when you cross into the room, you have the professional obligation because you care about the (patient). Trying to separate those things has been interesting to talk through with my daughter."

First focus

While COVID-19 is dominating everyday life, there are other items on Ouimet's to-do list as she settles into the position without the interim tag.

There are opportunities available for KCHC to partner with other agencies in the community, she said, and by doing that, provide a broader range of care for the patients it serves.