Ouimet excited to lead KCHC

Serving the community as a medical professional has been a way of life for Dr. Mary Ouimet.
And it's definitely been a family affair.
Now, Ouimet has the chance to return to her roots as the new CEO of the Kenosha Community Health Center, after her hiring last week that was announced by the KCHC Board of Directors.
Ouimet has served as the interim CEO since February following the retirement of Alan Marshall.
The board was assisted in its national search by UHC Solutions of Oregon, and Ouimet emerged from a field of more than 260 candidates.
"From the beginning of her appointment as interim CEO to the final interview, Mary has stood out as a progressive medical leader with a clear vision for where KCHC needs to go," KCHC Board President Joe Clark said in an emailed statement.
"Her in-the-trench engagement style and emphasis on blocking and tackling for the team was refreshing for us to see," he said.
Ouimet, a graduate of St. Joseph who holds an undergraduate degree from Marquette and her graduate degree from UW-Madison, said she's both excited for the opportunity and honored to serve the community where she grew up.
"I'm definitely very excited to be able to really contribute to my own Kenosha community and really be a part of this great organization that has existed since 1995 to provide services to the community," she said. "I feel privileged to serve."
Ouimet previously worked at Wheaton Franciscan Health Care in Racine, which later became Ascension All Saints Hospital — so while she's been close to Kenosha, she hasn't had the chance to work here until now.
"I've really done the majority of my work in Racine, and in small degree the Milwaukee communities," she said. "I've always wanted to work in my community at the right point in my life, and I think this is it."
Coming home and leading the team that serves her hometown adds a little extra source of pride to the work she will do with KCHC, Ouitmet said.
"These people are our neighbors, family, friends, members of our churches," she said. "It really does feel different. Excellence has always been part of the formula for me, but this really puts a different dimension on it."
Dealing with pandemic
Of course, the immediate focus is on how health care professionals deal with COVID-19, which has altered every walk of life.
This situation has brought a number of new challenges to every health care professional, Ouimet said.
"We're like all the other health care entities across the nation who are working hard to try and find all the right protective equipment," she said. "We're working hard to put new ways of delivering care in for patients and trying to be positioned properly as we wait for the surge (of patients) to be of service to our hospital partners and those who are at home and may be frightened."
The recent implementation of "telehealth" for its patients has been an important addition to how KCHC serves its patients, Clark said.
"While these are terrible times, the positive is that we are seeing unprecedented cooperation within our organization and the greater Kenosha community," he said.
And not everything has been doom and gloom, either, Ouimet added.
"(This) has strengthened some key partnerships with our public health partners, our EMS and fire partners," Ouimet said. "That has been great, because it's been an instant relationship for me to form."
At the end of the day, the one thing the general public can do at this time is something that's been repeated countless times.
And that's to practice social distancing, which needs to improve, Ouimet said.
"To me, it's the very basics," she said. "It's literally confining yourself to your small circle of family and home and being very mindful about when you leave the house, why you're going, where you're going and reserving that for the most urgent needs.
"I really echo all that's being said by our community health leaders in the state, our state leaders, our national leaders. It's so important."
Ouimet, who holds a doctor of nursing practice degree as a registered nurse, saluted the efforts of everybody working on the front lines.
And that includes many colleagues and one daughter who currently is a nurse in Chicago as well.
"Everybody is faced with making really hard decisions every day, but yet putting on their best face as professionals," she said. "It is challenging. What I really like is how all the agencies, professionals and people are pulling together to try and make it work."
There are so many unknowns to the virus that health care professionals are trying to navigate beyond just their medical training, Ouimet said.
"As professionals, you know what you're trained to do," she said. "But when the rules change, it's hard to adapt in your head and adjust. It's a hard thing when you're trying to take care of yourself, but when you cross into the room, you have the professional obligation because you care about the (patient). Trying to separate those things has been interesting to talk through with my daughter."
First focus
While COVID-19 is dominating everyday life, there are other items on Ouimet's to-do list as she settles into the position without the interim tag.
There are opportunities available for KCHC to partner with other agencies in the community, she said, and by doing that, provide a broader range of care for the patients it serves.
"The gap in our community's needs assessment is still great," she said. "We need to better understand how to create access for those who haven't found us yet ... so we can tailor ourselves to their needs."
There are a variety of services available at KCHC, and at a high level as well, Ouimet said.
"When I was here as the interim (CEO), I was absolutely amazed, not only at the facilities, but the resources and the people who are providing services here," she said. "I'm confident that many in our own community don't know (about us). I'm just excited to think that we can get out there a bit more and make ourselves more accessible."
Family ties
To say there's a heavy family connection for Ouimet in the health care field would be quite the understatement.
Her father, John Matteucci, was a dentist in Kenosha, while her mother, Marianna, was a nurse. Three brothers are also in the medical field — John Matteucci Jr. (urologist at Aurora), Robert (podiatrist in Milwaukee) and Michael (urologist in Kansas).
And along with her one daughter who already is a nurse, Ouimet has a younger daughter who is headed for the same profession as well.
"I have a very strong family connection to health care and dentistry in this community," she said. "My dad did provide care to the neighborhood and the underserved. That's how we grew up.
"We were all brought up in terms of service to the community. That's a big part of who I was growing up and who I continued to be in my health care role. So coming back to serve my own community is just really special."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.