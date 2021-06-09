Been on the fence about a digital subscription to the Kenosha News? Here’s a new special deal you can’t beat! Just $1 for 6 months! Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today:
Just In
Our best offer yet! Limited digital subscription offer: Just $1 for 6 months!
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
Two people were injured when the vehicle they rode in apparently struck a tree before crashing into a utility pole outside a group home at the…
A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic c…
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards wi…
A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Tre…
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on …
Country Thunder is requesting those attending the music festival in Randall July 15-18 provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination record …
It’s taken some time to get to this point, but work is quickly progressing at the site of the new 18-home Ava Woods subdivision in Kenosha.
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one perso…
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.