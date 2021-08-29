Our own Miss America hosting bandshell program in Kenosha today

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘Health Interrupted’

When she’s not visiting her hometown, or chasing after her young sons, Kaeppeler hosts the podcast “Health Interrupted,” with Gina Lombardi.

“It’s a ‘newish’ podcast,” Kaeppeler said, laughing. “Gina’s a good friend of mine and is a celebrity fitness trainer in the L.A. area. We were working out over Facetime and being constantly interrupted by my kids. We looked at each other and said ‘everyone is being interrupted’ and ‘this pandemic is interrupting everything.’ That’s how we came up with the concept.”

For the podcast, the two hosts “interview people who have had health interruptions in their lives. They don’t let those circumstances define them. Instead, they use those challenges to become bigger, bolder versions of themselves. We’ve had some amazing guests.”

You can find “Health Interrupted” on all the podcast platforms — iTunes, Google Play “or however you find your podcast,” Kaeppeler said, or go to HealthInterruptedPodcast.com.

Go for it!

When asked what advice she has for people aspiring to their own goals, be it becoming Miss America or learning Swedish, Kaeppeler stresses hard work and commitment.