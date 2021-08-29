Our own Miss America hosting bandshell program in Kenosha today

To Laura Kaeppeler, a busy mom of two, being Miss America “seems like a lifetime ago.”
“I was just thinking how it really has been 10 years” since she was crowned in January of 2012, Kaeppeler said in a Tuesday phone interview from her home near Santa Barbara, Calif.
Her yearlong reign “was a great experience” and passed by in a blur of living out of suitcases and constantly traveling the U.S.
“I got to attend so many amazing events and meet so many people,” she said. “To pick out a favorite experience is really tough, but visiting the White House and meeting President Obama was definitely a highlight.”
The Kenosha native will be back in her hometown today at her “Celebrate Kenosha” concert.
Kaeppeler organized the free event in Pennoyer Park as a way to support — and celebrate, like the name says — her city.
“I’ve been wanting to give back to Kenosha for a long time,” she said. “After the pandemic and all that Kenosha has gone through in the past year, it felt fitting to want to bring the community together in the way I know how, through music.
“We can all come together and enjoy a beautiful afternoon on the lakefront.”
“Kenosha,” she added, “has supported me for so long, for so many years and through so many adventures that I really wanted to do something fun for the city.”
Free concert
“Celebrate Kenosha” will be Kaeppeler’s first time appearing with this group of performers, who are on tour across the country, including a performance at the Oshkosh Jazz Festival the night before coming to Kenosha.
“A friend of mine knows this group and saw that they were performing together in Oshkosh,” Kaeppeler said. “So we combined their group, adding myself and Don Most from ‘Happy Days.’ It came together in a roundabout way.” (For those wondering what the actor who played Ralph Malph on the beloved ABC sitcom is doing as part of a concert lineup: Since 2016, Most has been performing swing music and touring the U.S.)
The performers are:
- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., “America’s Got Talent” season six winner. His debut album, “That’s Life,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and was followed by “Landau Live In Las Vegas,” recorded during a performance at Caesar’s Palace.
- Joe Piscopo, a former “Saturday Night Live” performer.
- Haley Reinhart, a 2011 “American Idol” finalist.
- Erin Boheme, a jazz vocalist and Wisconsin native.
- Singer/songwriter Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra.
- Actor Donny (now Don) Most.
As for Kaeppeler — a classical vocalist who earned a degree in music and vocal performance from Carthage College — her main role was in “organizing and producing this show,” she said. “I’ll be doing a little bit of emceeing and a little bit of performing.”
‘Health Interrupted’
When she’s not visiting her hometown, or chasing after her young sons, Kaeppeler hosts the podcast “Health Interrupted,” with Gina Lombardi.
“It’s a ‘newish’ podcast,” Kaeppeler said, laughing. “Gina’s a good friend of mine and is a celebrity fitness trainer in the L.A. area. We were working out over Facetime and being constantly interrupted by my kids. We looked at each other and said ‘everyone is being interrupted’ and ‘this pandemic is interrupting everything.’ That’s how we came up with the concept.”
For the podcast, the two hosts “interview people who have had health interruptions in their lives. They don’t let those circumstances define them. Instead, they use those challenges to become bigger, bolder versions of themselves. We’ve had some amazing guests.”
You can find “Health Interrupted” on all the podcast platforms — iTunes, Google Play “or however you find your podcast,” Kaeppeler said, or go to HealthInterruptedPodcast.com.
Go for it!
When asked what advice she has for people aspiring to their own goals, be it becoming Miss America or learning Swedish, Kaeppeler stresses hard work and commitment.
“It may sound like a cliché,” she said, “but anything truly is possible. If you have the dream and the desire and you’re willing to work hard, you really can do anything. I never dreamed I would be Miss America. You have to be willing to be vulnerable and put yourself out there. The rest is out of your control.”
One way Kaeppeler stays centered is through exercise.
“Movement for me is medicine,” she said. “I have to keep moving.”
Before the “Celebrate Kenosha” concert, Joya Santarelli, a former Miss Kenosha and Miss Wisconsin, will lead a free yoga lesson starting at 11:30 a.m.
One of the participants will be Kaeppeler.
“I’m really excited about this class,” she said. “Joya’s a good friend of mine, and she was a guest on ‘Health Interrupted,’ too, sharing her journey after her MS diagnosis. Yoga was really life changing for her, and I include yoga in my workouts, too.”
Kaeppeler suggests people “bring a yoga mat, pack a lunch and a chair and stay for the concert. I’m really excited and am looking forward to seeing everyone and being back home.”
Admission is free. Benches are provided, or people can bring their own lawn chairs. Organizers ask audience members to maintain social distancing whenever possible when setting up their chairs.