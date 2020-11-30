Out of the Shadows: After leaving prison sex offenders face a maze of rules and restrictions

In a lie detector test that is routinely given to offenders, Schatzman said, the man lied about using the internet at the Job Center to look at a site that was not on his approved list. “He had an aquarium and he had a fish with ich. He went on a non-approved site to look up how to treat fish ich,” Schatzman said. “It was the most absurd thing. He had four or five years of really good out time … but he went surfing on the internet, they said, by going to a site on aquariums. He admitted he lied about that, so they make the assumption that if he lied about that what else could he lie about?”