Out of the Shadows: Sex offender ordinances vary by municipality

Sex offender residency restrictions vary by municipality in Kenosha County, but all establish the distance an offender can reside in proximity protected locations, or “safety zones,” such as schools, daycare centers, parks, places of worship and other public areas where children area known to congregate.

Other common clauses within the ordinances include:

An “original domicile” rule that prohibits sex offenders who were not living within the municipality at the time of the offense to be placed there upon release

A rule that prevents landlords from renting or leasing to a designated sex offender a property within the prohibited proximity to a protected location.

The following are the distance restrictions for each municipality:

City of Kenosha — Chapter 11.033

Residency prohibited within:

1,000 feet of a protected location

Appeal process: yes

Pleasant Prairie — Chapter 287

Residency prohibited within:

1,500 feet of a protected location

Appeal process: yes