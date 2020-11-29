Out of the Shadows: Wheatland sex offender case changed state placement procedures

McGee was convicted in November 1987 in Racine County Circuit Court of second-degree sexual assault and burglary for the rape of a 26-year-old woman during a break-in.

McGee later had his parole revoked when he reportedly fondled a 10-year-old boy, according to a special bulletin released to Kenosha County in 2016 states. However, he was never convicted of a crime related to that alleged incident.

While the Chapter 980 statute does give preference to placing offenders in their county of origin, there is a mechanism that can be used to place offenders outside their county of residence in exceptional circumstances.

Residents up in arms

Upon learning of the order, the Wheatland community turned out in force to block the placement. Hundreds attended a town meeting on the placement. Signs in opposition to the placement were posted and a protest was held at the adjacent property.

Both the Town of Wheatland and Kenosha County appealed the order, claiming Chapter 980 of Wisconsin State Statutes, which spells out the placement rules of offenders who have been deemed sexually violent, was violated.