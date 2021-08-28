Outdoor concerts rescheduled

The outdoor concert season will extend into September, with three local programs rescheduled. All three concerts had been canceled due to bad weather:

Vinyl Remix is up first, performing 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, as part of the “Tuesdays at the Shell” concert series at the Pennoyer Park bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave.

The band, made up of Frank Parise on guitar and vocals, Tom Belotti on bass and vocals, Scott Christman on drums and vocals, Dave Belotti on guitar and vocals and Joey Belotti on keyboard and vocals, was originally scheduled to perform on Aug. 24. Vinyl Remix performs Sept. 7 at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave. “At the Shell” also continues this week with Boys ‘n Toys, playing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Terry James Band will perform at 6 p.m. as part of the Lincoln Park Live series at the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens, 6900 18th Ave. Christopher’s Project — the Motown Review will perform at 7:30 p.m. The groups had been scheduled for Aug. 11, until severe storms forced a cancellation.