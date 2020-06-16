Outdoor seating proposal for Kenosha restaurants, bars detailed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An ordinance aimed at striking a balance between COVID-19 precautions and giving local restaurants and bars a fighting financial chance amid the pandemic has advanced and could be in place in the coming weeks.

The Kenosha City Council held the first of two readings of the document, which give local establishments greater outdoor seating accommodations to socially distance patrons.

Mayor John Antaramian first introduced the outdoor seating proposal at the council’s June 1 meeting, but aldermen on a 14-3 vote refrained from taking any action because an ordinance draft had not been furnished.

At Monday’s meeting, the council combed through Antaramian’s four-page proposal. A second, and final, reading of the ordinance will go before the council at its next meeting and will then go on the city’s books if it is adopted.

Antaramian said the ordinance fits hand-in-glove into the Kenosha Kickstart plan, which was created in conjunction with the Kenosha County Health Department.

In the document, city officials suggest restaurants and bars limit tables to six guests and use outdoor seating during the coming warm-weathered months to accommodate for the reduced accommodations inside.