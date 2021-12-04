Outpatient Surgical Wing named for Ric and Gayle Schmidt

Ric Schmidt has been called “the motor” behind the expansion and development of Froedtert South.

From the year he became president of Kenosha Memorial Hospital in 1986 through the present time, Schmidt has overseen the growth of staff, technology and facilities and the affiliation with Froedtert and the Medical Colleges of Wisconsin.

In recognition for the efforts of Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South hospitals, and with his wife, Gayle, in October the Froedtert South Board of Directors voted to name the Outpatient Surgery Center at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital the Richard and Gayle Schmidt Surgery Center.

To board members and staff, the honor has been a long time coming.

“Ric and Gayle are humble people who wouldn’t suggest naming a building after them, but it is high time to do so. This honor is past due for all they have done to sacrifice for the betterment of the community,” said Bob Lee, member of the Froedtert South Board of Directors.

Through the years Ric Schmidt saw the hospital through changes as it became United Hospital System with the merger of Kenosha Memorial Hospital and St. Catherine’s Hospital, and its affiliation with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin network in 2017.

Commenting recently on the affiliation Schmidt said, “United Hospital System had become a strong regional medical center but needed to be affiliated with a strong academic medical center. It was important to maintain local autonomy and control for our board of directors but be a part of a network of hospitals that could best serve our community with the strongest of service lines.”

The right stuff

Ric Schmidt has brought strength, unity and forward-thinking to the Froedtert South hospital group, say board members and colleagues.

“Ric is a team builder and a tough negotiator,” said F. Gregory Campbell, president of the Froedtert South board of directors. In these capacities he has developed a loyal staff and is “the coach of the team.”

“Ric is one of the most intelligent men I know with leadership skills and the ability to think beyond today to tomorrow,” said Bob Lee, a member of Froedtert South’s board of directors.

“Ric is intense — he works at least 70 or 80 hours a week,” Campbell said.

“You can see his passion, his drive,” Lee said.

“He expects the very best and gets the very best,” agrees Mario Garretto, gastroenterology specialist and member of the Board of Directors.

Gayle Schmidt’s role has been more subtle, but equally important, they note.

“Gayle has raised their family, managing while Ric often had to travel for business,” Campbell said.

“The backbone is his wife. Gayle is a big stable factor in his life,” Garretto said.

“When you consider where the hospital was in the mid-1980s, Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie is a major medical center in what was formerly a cornfield,” Campbell said. “None of this would have happened without Ric Schmidt.”

“Ric has had amazing vision. He saw the growth was on the southwest side and made an argument to buy some land,” Garretto said.

“What a great opportunity to keep the vision and legacy of what the original founders of the hospital had in mind when they established a non-profit hospital to serve our community in the early 1900s,” Lee said.

The new facility

The Outpatient Surgical Center has been operational for the past year.

The idea to name the new facility for the Schmidts was a board decision spearheaded by Campbell.

“I was coordinating things and can say that everyone was enthusiastic about this idea,” he said. “We knew we wanted something appropriate to recognize what they have done.”

For his part, Ric Schmidt gives credit to his colleagues and medical staff.

“The true credit goes to the physicians, care givers, and support staff that tirelessly commit themselves daily to the excellent patient care that they deliver,” Schmidt said.

“I see myself somewhat like an orchestra conductor. For example, I may not play many of the instruments in the orchestra, but I need to maximize the contribution of every orchestra member to create the best outcome possible. “

“Gayle and I were both extremely surprised and humbled by the gesture,” Ric Schmidt said.

A formal dedication of the Outpatient Surgery Center will occur after a formal portrait has been commissioned which will probably be sometime next summer, Campbell said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.