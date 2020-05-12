Outta Sight Kite Flight postponed

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The 19 th annual Outta Sight Kite Flight scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Kenosha’s Kennedy Park has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Fisher of the Gift of Wings said he is looking at some dates that are further into the season, and will be working with his team and the City of Kenosha to figure out what dates work best for everyone.