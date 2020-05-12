Outta Sight Kite Flight postponed

×
Callen Brown, 6, launches his kite during the Outta Sight Kite Festival on Saturday.
Haylan Engdahl, 12, gets ready to launch his kite during the Outta Sight Kite Flight Festival on Saturday.
Paul Kaquatosh poses next to a large whale kite during the 2018 Outta Sight Kite Flight festival in Kennedy Park.
Becca Dillon enjoys her daughter Anika’s first kite flight during the Outta Sight Kite Flight Festival in Kennedy Park Saturday afternoon.
Large creature kites dwarf spectators at the Outta Sight Kite Flight Festival in Kennedy Park each June. This year’s festival is today and Sunday.
June 1-2 along Kenosha’s lakefront.
A new 100-foot whale kite is traveling to Kenosha this weekend for the Outta Sight Kite Flight festival in Kennedy Park.
The 19
th annual Outta Sight Kite Flight scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Kenosha’s Kennedy Park has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Fisher of the Gift of Wings said he is looking at some dates that are further into the season, and will be working with his team and the City of Kenosha to figure out what dates work best for everyone.
Gift of Wings in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park is open, but at this time with limited parking, and its stores in Greendale and Franklin are open as usual.
Fisher can be reached at
Giftofwings.com
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Danielle Lynn shows off her face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY DANIELLE LYNN
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"My daughter Kennedi and I doing our part and staying safe."
SUBMITTED BY KIM SIANIS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Karen Ocampo sent in this photo of little Lili at her doctor's appointment at Children's in Kenosha on May 6.
KAREN OCAMPO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Cynthia Ours, 2, covers up with this face mask the day of a surgical procedure at Childrens in Milwaukee. Cynthia's procedure went well, and she is back at home, the family reported Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by the Ours family
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nancy Wick wears a creative mask made by her friend, Linda.
SUBMITTED BY NANCY WICK
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"I've been getting a lot of smiles with my face mask," said Deb Mikesch.
SUBMITTED BY DEB MIKESCH
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"Wash your hands and stay home!" says Wendy Moravec, who sent this picture in to the Kenosha News.
Submitted by Wendy Moravec
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Kenneth Sprague is staying safe with his purple cloth face mask during the pandemic.
Submitted by Kenneth Sprague
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Lisa Quilico is sporting this sugar skull-themed face mask while taking precautions against the coronavirus.
Submitted by Lisa Quilico
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Ryne Goralski, corporate accounts manager for the Kenosha Kingfish, reps the team with a Kingfish bandana covering his face.
Ryne Goralski
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Wayne Wilson sports his "Admit One" face mask while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Wayne Wilson
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Alyssa and Lauren wear face masks while working at Festival Foods.
Submitted by Amy Miceli
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Resident Steve Z. sent in this face mask selfie to the Kenosha News, showing how he's staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Steve Z.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"We are doing our part if we have to go out!" said Ashley Hanson, who submitted this photo to the Kenosha News.
SUBMITTED BY ASHLEY HANSON
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Vernon Voss sent this photo into the Kenosha News, showing off his face mask for the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY VERNON VOSS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Peggy W. submitted this photo of her homemade mask.
Submitted by
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"My husband and I going to Costco! My mother made them for us. They are medical grade. She’s making them for the hospital she use to work at."
Submitted by Cori Madsen
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nicole Smith shows of this improvised face mask she's wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Nicole Smith
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
This photo submitted by Rhianna OShea shows some fun being had with the COVID-19 restrictions at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.
Submitted by Rhianna OShea
