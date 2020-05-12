Outta Sight Kite Flight postponed
View Comments
alert

Outta Sight Kite Flight postponed

  • Updated

The 19th annual Outta Sight Kite Flight scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Kenosha’s Kennedy Park has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. 

Scott Fisher of the Gift of Wings said he is looking at  some dates that are further into the season, and will be working with his team and the City of Kenosha to figure out what dates work best for everyone.

Gift of Wings in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park is open, but at this time with limited parking, and its stores in Greendale and Franklin are open as usual.

Fisher can be reached at Giftofwings.com

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics