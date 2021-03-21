Over neighborhood objections, Plan Commission gives initial OK to BP station, but with limited hours

Mayor John Antaramian and other city officials went through the history of the parcel, which has been zoned for business use since it was annexed into Kenosha’s boundaries in the 1980s. Since KJS is not seeking a rezoning, Antaramian said the project, at face value, has merit.

“The individuals have the right to move forward on this project,” Antaramian said.

Set new conditions

While commissioners did vote in favor of moving forward in the approval process, a number of new conditions were put in place, including overall hours of operation.

Ald. Dan Prozanski, who represents the area of the planned BP site and sits on the Plan Commission, won narrow 5-4 vote of his propostion to limit the gas station and convenience store’s general hours of operation from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Anthony Nudo, an attorney representing KJS Amoco, and several commissioners against the proposed hours pointed to an inequity. Other gas stations and convenience stores throughout Kenosha have the ability to operate around the clock. A Kwik Trip store five blocks away was cited as one example.

“The limitations of these hours would adversely impact us greatly,” Nudo said. “I believed we’re entitled to (operating 24 hours).”