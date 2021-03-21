Over neighborhood objections, Plan Commission gives initial OK to BP station, but with limited hours

Despite hearing another earful from nearly a dozen unhappy residents,
Kenosha officials on Thursday began the approval process of a proposed gas station, convenience store and car wash on the city’s south side.
The city Plan Commission debated balancing the interests of neighborhood residents opposed to the project and those of a developer proposing a new business on undeveloped land already zoned for business use.
Development company KJS Amoco first went before city officials nearly a year ago with the proposed 5,087-square-foot BP project at 8421 39th Ave., which is on the city’s limits with Pleasant Prairie.
Since the initial pitch, KJS and city officials have gone through a number of steps, most recently a public hearing at a January Plan Commission meeting, which resulted in a delay so additional discussion — including neighborhood meetings — could be held.
Strong opposition
An official public hearing held Thursday contained much of the strong opposition from the prior hearing two months ago, including perceived incompatibility with the surrounding area, noise and light impact and concerns of increased crime and traffic.
“I am opposed to this development, primarily for my assumption of a lack of a demonstrated need,” said resident Carolyn Feldt, who lives near the site. “I question that there’s a demonstrated need for this type of business.”
Mayor John Antaramian and other city officials went through the history of the parcel, which has been zoned for business use since it was annexed into Kenosha’s boundaries in the 1980s. Since KJS is not seeking a rezoning, Antaramian said the project, at face value, has merit.
“The individuals have the right to move forward on this project,” Antaramian said.
Set new conditions
While commissioners did vote in favor of moving forward in the approval process, a number of new conditions were put in place, including overall hours of operation.
Ald. Dan Prozanski, who represents the area of the planned BP site and sits on the Plan Commission, won narrow 5-4 vote of his propostion to limit the gas station and convenience store’s general hours of operation from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Anthony Nudo, an attorney representing KJS Amoco, and several commissioners against the proposed hours pointed to an inequity. Other gas stations and convenience stores throughout Kenosha have the ability to operate around the clock. A Kwik Trip store five blocks away was cited as one example.
“The limitations of these hours would adversely impact us greatly,” Nudo said. “I believed we’re entitled to (operating 24 hours).”
Prozanski said he believed the hours were reasonable, given the residential characteristics of the immediate area.
“This is brand new construction. Nothing has ever been built on this site,” Prozanski said. “It’s a substantial change to the neighborhood. I’m concerned with adversely hurting my constituents and their reasonable way of life.”
Other new conditions include limiting the car wash hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends and prohibiting any amplified sound at gas pumps or from the store to the gas pumps between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
Commissioners will hold a second and final hearing on the proposal April 8.
