Overall tax levy will rise slightly for 2022 town of Wheatland budget

The 2022 budget approved by the Town of Wheatland Monday will result in a slight increase in the overall tax levy, the amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the town.
Total expenditures in the town will increase from $1,245,992 in the 2021 Budget to $1,446,237 in 2022.
To cover 2022 general expenditures, debt service and to fund the lighting districts, the town will levy a total of $715,996 in tax, $6,889, or 0.97% more than it needed to levy in support of the 2021 Budget.
The levy limit is established by the valuation of the town, which increased 15.8 percent, from $363.1 million to $420.6 million.
Of the total levy, $90,284 will be used to cover debt service. Not all properties within the town are assessed a levy for the lighting district.
Residents can figure out how much they will contribute to the town on their upcoming tax bill by using their newly assessed property value and the new tax rate of $1.66 per $1,000 of property value.
For example, the town portion of a tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 property would be $332.
The three main departmental budgets –- General Government, Public Safety and Public Works –- are all budged to increase.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.