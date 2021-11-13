 Skip to main content
Overall tax levy will rise slightly for 2022 town of Wheatland budget

The 2022 budget approved by the Town of Wheatland Monday will result in a slight increase in the overall tax levy, the amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the town.

Total expenditures in the town will increase from $1,245,992 in the 2021 Budget to $1,446,237 in 2022.

To cover 2022 general expenditures, debt service and to fund the lighting districts, the town will levy a total of $715,996 in tax, $6,889, or 0.97% more than it needed to levy in support of the 2021 Budget.

The levy limit is established by the valuation of the town, which increased 15.8 percent, from $363.1 million to $420.6 million.

Of the total levy, $90,284 will be used to cover debt service. Not all properties within the town are assessed a levy for the lighting district.

Residents can figure out how much they will contribute to the town on their upcoming tax bill by using their newly assessed property value and the new tax rate of $1.66 per $1,000 of property value.

For example, the town portion of a tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 property would be $332.

The three main departmental budgets –- General Government, Public Safety and Public Works –- are all budged to increase.

The $263,563 general government budget has an increase $7,000, of which $5,000 is attributed to the purchase of new computer software.

The $223,410 Public Safety budget has a $10,000 increase to cover an increase in the rescue services budget.

The $797,930 Public Works budget is up $196,470 overall. Within this area of the budget, an additional $200,000 was included for paving and drainage projects.

