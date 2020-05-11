Overdose deaths increase; medical examiner reports three since May 5

County had been making strides

While opioid addiction has been a serious problem in Kenosha County over the last decade, the county has appeared to be making strides in preventing overdose deaths. After years of steady increases, the number of deaths fell from 57 in 2017 to 46 in 2018, falling again to an estimated 28 in 2019. The 2019 numbers are still not final, according to the Medical Examiner’s office, because some laboratory results are still pending.

In the most recent calls for overdoses in the city, EMS used the opioid overdose treatment drug Narcan in nine cases. In two of the calls, the victims had been revived with Narcan by people at the scene before rescue workers arrived.

In an effort to save lives, the county has used grant funding to make Narcan available free to people with opioid addiction, as well as their family members.

Training is required to receive the drug. While in-person training sessions are currently cancelled because of the pandemic, online training is available. Training can be scheduled by calling 262-605-6741 or sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.