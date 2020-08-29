Overflow crowd demands 'Justice for Jacob'

It’s that change in the elected officials that all three said will go a long way in helping close the divide.

“Let us not forget what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said so many years ago, that we need to march on them ballot boxes,” Moore said. “... Keep your eyes on the prize. We’re going through one of the worst things we’ve ever experienced.”

Barnes echoed that message.

“It is vitally important that we get out to vote,” he said. “However, we have to look at Nov. 3 as a mile marker, not a finish line. We have to keep on fighting and organizing until justice is won.”

“... I look out into this crowd, and I look at the Blake family and see resilience, beauty, hope and strength. I see some of the strongest people I’ve ever seen in my life. But that strength is because of the years, the generations, the centuries of injustice, pain and hurt that we’ve gone through.”

Moore said she grew up in Racine and has many connections to Kenosha, which brought the incident much closer to home.

“This is personal to me,” Moore said. “I am the mother of two black men, and I shiver every time they walk out the door.”