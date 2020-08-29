Overflow crowd demands 'Justice for Jacob'

The theme was clear from the time the huge crowd flowed into Civic Center Park on Saturday afternoon.
They want justice, and they want it now.
Several impassioned speakers — including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Congressman Gwen Moore — took to the stage, and the crowd estimated between 1,000 and 2,000 joined in with that passion during a rally in support of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Kenosha man who was shot seven times last Sunday by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Kenosha resident Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, said the grace shown by the Blake family this past week should serve as a template for the community to follow in the days that will follow.
“They have done nothing but ask for peace and justice,” Mahone said. “Let’s also make sure we pray for a speedy recovery for Jacob, and that his children, who witnessed such a tragedy, can heal. It’s going to be a long road for his family. Let’s make sure we pray for them.”
Mahone said he wants the community to continue to work together for progress, but also acknowledged the gap that still remains in order to arrive at a positive ending.
“Seven bullets later, we recognize just how little progress we’ve made in this community,” he said. “Seven bullets later, we recognize that Dr. (Martin Luther) King’s dream is just a dream, a dream unfulfilled, a reality unrealized. Seven bullets later, we recognize the work of my parents has been called upon to heal this community, to use love and kindness, just like the Blake family.”
Pastor Lawrence Kirby of the Acts Church of Kenosha told the crowd he views injustice as more of a “human” problem than a racial one.
And that fact needs to strike a chord with everybody, he said.
“Every American ought to have a problem with injustice in our nation,” Kirby said.
In a prayer, Kirby asked for the nation to come together as one.
“Let each one of us live a life that will bring justice in the community that we live,” he said.
Blake remains hospitalized in Milwaukee and is paralyzed, according to family members.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice last week released the names of the two other officers involved in the shooting. They are Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.
Neither Arenas or Meronek fired their weapons, according to the DOJ report. Sheskey and Arenas both used tasers as they attempted to stop Blake during a domestic investigation in the 2800 block of 40th Street.
All three remain on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Politicians make pleas
Mahone’s speech was sandwiched between Moore and Barnes, and all three also used their time on stage to implore the crowd to use their passion at the ballot boxes as well.
It’s that change in the elected officials that all three said will go a long way in helping close the divide.
“Let us not forget what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said so many years ago, that we need to march on them ballot boxes,” Moore said. “... Keep your eyes on the prize. We’re going through one of the worst things we’ve ever experienced.”
Barnes echoed that message.
“It is vitally important that we get out to vote,” he said. “However, we have to look at Nov. 3 as a mile marker, not a finish line. We have to keep on fighting and organizing until justice is won.”
“... I look out into this crowd, and I look at the Blake family and see resilience, beauty, hope and strength. I see some of the strongest people I’ve ever seen in my life. But that strength is because of the years, the generations, the centuries of injustice, pain and hurt that we’ve gone through.”
Moore said she grew up in Racine and has many connections to Kenosha, which brought the incident much closer to home.
“This is personal to me,” Moore said. “I am the mother of two black men, and I shiver every time they walk out the door.”
Barnes said the size and diversity of the crowd in attendance was uplifting to him, because he’s hopeful brighter days can be ahead for the community.
“One thing I want to happen after this is all done, is I want us to get together like this in happy times,” he said. “I want us to be together like this when things aren’t so dark and bleak. I want us to come together to celebrate, because that’s how we build real movements.”
Barnes cited the mission statement of the Kenosha Police Department when he said that it’s imperative that justice be equal for everyone.
“We’re not asking for much,” he said. “We’re just asking them to live up to their word. We just want them to do what they said they’re going to do for everybody. That’s not too much to ask.”
Gov. Tony Evers last week called lawmakers into a special session to take action on a number of bills aimed at reducing the prevalence of police brutality.
“We are heartbroken and enraged, but we are steadfast in our demand for justice,” Kenosha resident Tanya Mclean, who helped organized the event, said in a press release. “The attempted murder of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police is not an isolated incident — it’s part of a brutal, racist system that took the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless other Black and brown victims of police violence.
“We’re here to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism in Kenosha. No more piecemeal reforms and useless committees. No more bandaid solutions over the bullet wounds. The time for transformational change is now.”
The event began with a gathering at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., followed by a march into the park.
