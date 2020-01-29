Overheating machinery causes brief evacuation at Central High School

Students at Central High School in Paddock Lake were briefly evacuated from the school Wednesday morning after machinery in the shop area of the school began smoking, setting off fire alarms.

Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said the department received the call at 9:04 a.m., with school staff reporting smoke in the building, 24617 75th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He said firefighters working with custodial staff found the source of the smoke — a compressor in the shop area.

There was no fire and no damage to the building.

He said students were outside for the alarm for less than 15 minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.