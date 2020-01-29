Overheating machinery causes brief evacuation at Central High School

Students at Central High School in Paddock Lake were briefly evacuated from the school Wednesday morning after machinery in the shop area of the school began smoking, setting off fire alarms.
Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said the department received the call at 9:04 a.m., with school staff reporting smoke in the building, 24617 75th St.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
He said firefighters working with custodial staff found the source of the smoke — a compressor in the shop area.
There was no fire and no damage to the building.
He said students were outside for the alarm for less than 15 minutes.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.