Overheating machinery causes brief evacuation at Central High School
GRAD TAB SCHOOL EXTERIORS CENTRAL

Central High School

 Kenosha News file photo by BRIAN PASSINO/

Students at Central High School in Paddock Lake were briefly evacuated from the school Wednesday morning after machinery in the shop area of the school began smoking, setting off fire alarms.

Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said the department received the call at 9:04 a.m., with school staff reporting smoke in the building, 24617 75th St.

He said firefighters working with custodial staff found the source of the smoke — a compressor in the shop area.

There was no fire and no damage to the building.

He said students were outside for the alarm for less than 15 minutes.

