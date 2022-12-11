Overnight closures on Highway K set for Monday, Tuesday, Dec. 12-13

A portion of Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) is set to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the evenings of Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13.
This full closure includes the stretch of Highway K between Highway H (88th Avenue) and 77th Avenue, and is being scheduled to allow crews to perform railroad crossing work.
Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via Highway H, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. This work is weather dependent and subject to change. The project is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) County Highway K reconstruction project between 94th Court and the Union Pacific Railroad.
