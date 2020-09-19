Overnight closures on Highway S to begin on Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight closures on Kenosha County Highway S are set to begin Tuesday, continuing for roughly one week.

The closures, to run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, will include the stretch of Highway S between Highway EA (72nd Avenue) and Highway H (88th Avenue).

Crews will be performing storm sewer work associated with the ongoing expansion of Highway S between Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road.

Drivers are advised to detour around the overnight closures via Highway H, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway 31.

This work will be conducted weather permitting and is subject to change.

A separate, long-term closure continues on Highway S between Highway N (38th Street) and the I-94 East Frontage Road. This area is now only accessible to local residents and businesses.

Work on the entire project is scheduled to continue through late 2021, with a break during the winter months.

Once complete, the project will result in a four-lane, divided highway with additional turn lanes, new traffic signals, improvements to drainage and the addition of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.