Owner of burned car lot seeking more time for cleanup

Morrissey said a representative of Car Source contacted the city this week to explain its insurance issues. The company asked for four to eight weeks to clean up the lot.

“We’re going to work with him, but I don’t think another month or two is reasonable to get it cleaned up,” Morrissey explained.

The administrator said the city has contacted a company that can remove the burned cars from the lot and may ultimately contract hire it to do the cleanup if the owners do not. Those costs would be charged back to the property owner.

“He didn’t do this,” Morrissey said. “We understand that. But he does have to clean it up.”

Car Source has three locations along Sheridan Road, all three playing a role in unrest that brought an international spotlight on the city. The main lot with the burned cars was destroyed on the first night of rioting after Blake was shot.

Two days later, on Aug. 25, when militia groups answered a social media call to come to the city, some militia members — including Kyle Rittenhouse — gathered at the Car Source garage on Sheridan directly across the street from the burned lot. The Antioch teenager then shot two more people as he fled north on Sheridan Road.