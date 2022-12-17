Packers Foundation grant to fund environmental education station at Gateway Technical College

The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $5,000 to develop a hands-on educational area for students to engage in sustainable learning on Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus.
The donation will be made to the Gateway Technical College Foundation for the project to be built at the college’s Center for Sustainable Living.
The grant will pay for a permanent, handicap-accessible potting station and planting table for visitors to plant seeds and seedlings. A permanent composting area will be part of the station as well, providing interactive education about composting, planting and other environmental concepts.
“We appreciate the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their contribution to helping Gateway teach the children of today — and the leaders of tomorrow — sustainable practices in a very hands-on and practical way,” said Stephanie Sklba, Gateway Technical College vice president, Community and Government Relations.
People are also reading…
“The project at our Center for Sustainable Living will impact students from all of Gateway’s communities.”
Center program manager Kallie Johnson said while she’s been able to offer some composting activities for visiting students, a permanent one was really needed to provide that full hands-on experience needed for these concepts.
“Every time a group comes to the Center, I want them to be able to take something home that is useful and educational,” said Johnson. “This potting station is perfect.”
Johnson said the project is expected to be installed and ready for use by April.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch the moment a group of tourists run from a herd of elephants in Thailand, a tech company is using AI to spot active shooters, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
This is the scary moment tourists ran away from a herd of wild elephants charging at them on road in Thailand.
A tech company claims its AI technology can be used to spot active shooters.
Iraq has put together a team that hopes to take part in tournaments held by the International Blind Sports Federation.
The homeowners thought it was an invasive species, but reptile experts say it’s more likely someone’s pet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
At Whiteface Ski area in Wilmington, New York, a crowd of skiers dressed as Saint Nick hit the slopes for Santa Day.
US scientists are set to announce a breakthrough on fusion energy on Tuesday, potentially a step toward one day harnessing the process that fi…
This police officer in Kyiv didn't hesitate to rescue a woman and her dog from a frozen pond. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Did you know elephants could play soccer? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
'Newsweek' reports that a web game developer has released an app that lets users simulate an asteroid strike on any given location on Earth.
Donations are being collected to help storm victims that lost their homes and cars to a tornado that hit Farmerville, Louisiana, on Dec. 13.