Paczki popular on Fat Tuesday
View Comments

Paczki popular on Fat Tuesday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The paczki were popular on Tuesday, which was Fat Tuesday, the traditional last day before Lent.

Paczki are a Polish treat similar to a jelly doughnut. They are made from rich dough and have a variety of fruit and custard fillings.

Paczki Day often coincides with Fat Tuesday in the United States and is celebrated in cities with large Polish populations.

It is believed that the sugary and rich treats became a staple of the day before Lent because households were seeking to use up all the sugar, lard and other confections before the six-week fasting period.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics