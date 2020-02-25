Paczki popular on Fat Tuesday

Paulette Witt fills a box with paczki, a Polish pastry pronounced pownch-key, at Oliver’s Bakery on Fat Tuesday.
Customers lined up to purchase paczki at Oliver’s Bakery on Fat Tuesday.
The paczki were popular on Tuesday, which was Fat Tuesday, the traditional last day before Lent.
Paczki are a Polish treat similar to a jelly doughnut. They are made from rich dough and have a variety of fruit and custard fillings.
Paczki Day often coincides with Fat Tuesday in the United States and is celebrated in cities with large Polish populations.
It is believed that the sugary and rich treats became a staple of the day before Lent because households were seeking to use up all the sugar, lard and other confections before the six-week fasting period.
HISTORIC PHOTO
Horse-drawn carts and a crowd of employees stand along the lakefront during the April 1892 fire that burned down the Simmons Manufacturing Co. factory.
KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This is the N.R. Allen’s Sons Tannery in 1870, just a few years after being established. The business grew into one of the largest tanneries in the country. This photograph was likely taken from the top of the Pennoyer Water Cure, a health resort in Kenosha.
N. R. ALLEN SONS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Employees at the N.R. Allen’s Sons Tannery roll out strips of sole leather, circa 1910.
N. R. ALLEN SONS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
An employee treats wagon wheels at the Bain Wagon Co. The Bain Wagon Co. produced wagons and wagon components from 1852 to 1926.
BAIN WAGON COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This is a gathering of 25-year employees in 1922. The Bain Wagon Co. produced wagons and wagon components from 1852 to 1926.
BAIN WAGON COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This is an 85-foot Pirsch snorkel truck built for the Kenosha Fire Department. On May 14, 1964, the city of Kenosha became the first city in Wisconsin to own a snorkel, a fire engine with an elevated platform on an extendable arm.
PIRSCH COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Workers man the automatic weaving machines at the Simmons Manufacturing factory in the early 20th century.
SIMMONS FACTORY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This photo of the Redeker & English delivery van was taken between 1880 and 1914. Redeker & English was a hardware firm that was located in an adjoining building to the First National Bank.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This is the interior of a storage room at the Bain Wagon Co. factory. The company was founded by Edward Bain in 1852 and closed its doors in Kenosha in 1926. The last wagon made at the Kenosha factory was sold to a Kenosha resident.
BAIN WAGON COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This ship is docked in front of the N.R. Allen’s Sons Tannery, looking north across the Pike Creek, circa 1900.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
School children enjoy a hay rack ride. The photograph was taken between 1880 and 1914.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
A man waters plants in the greenhouse at the Zalmon G. Simmons residence.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
The Pennoyer Sanitarium stood where St. Catherine Commons is now located. It was built in 1880 and razed around 1930.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This YMCA building stood at the corner of Main and South (Sixth Avenue and 59th Street), where Friendship Park is today. In 1913, the building was sold to Fred Larson to convert into retail space and was then known as the Regnar Building.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Two Pirsch open cab aerial ladder trucks extend their ladders, circa 1930. Nicholas Pirsch began producing fire engines and ladders in 1857. By 1970, the Pirsch Co. became the largest manufacturer that focused exclusively on the production of fire equipment. The company stopped operations in 1986 and claimed bankruptcy in 1987.
A. E. WOODWORTH/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This view from Lake Michigan shows the Simmons Manufacturing Co. factory still smoking after the fire in April 1892.
SIMMONS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
A spotlight shines on a 1956 Hudson on center stage at an American Motors Corp. exhibition introducing the new AMC automobile and Kelvinator appliance lines.
AMERICAN MOTORS CORPORATION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This a view from the Allen Tannery chimney looking east. The Allen Tannery was located where the Kenosha Municipal Building now stands.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Workers pave Park Avenue, now Seventh Avenue, sometime between the years 1896 and 1906.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Frank Lyman and party catch frogs. Lyman was the son of Frederick Lyman, who came to Kenosha in 1843 and was a wholesaler and retailer of boots and shoes.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This view shows the Kipp Montegomery Co., a lumber dealer, and the Simmons Manufacturing Co.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Nash Motors Building 45, Service and Export, is shown being constructed in May 1952. The view is looking east on 52nd Street across the Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Electric Railroad tracks.
NASH MOTORS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Hides stacked and hanging in a dry-loft of the N. R. Allen Sons Tannery. Between 1,200 and 1,500 hides were dried and sorted daily. The photograph was taken circa 1920.
N.R. ALLEN SONS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
The Chicago Northwestern Depot stood at the same spot the current station exists. The station was built in 1899 and was raze to make way for the current station, that was built in 1948.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Employees operate sole leather rolling machines at the N.R. Allen’s Sons Tannery, circa 1910.
N. R. ALLEN'S SONS COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Tests are done with a 1915 Jeffery Quad loaded with bricks in a muddy field. Thousands of the trucks were ordered by the French and British governments for World War I.
THOMAS B. JEFFREY COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
In this photo titled “Castaways,” a group sits on a rock along the Kenosha lakeshore. The photo was taken between 1880 and 1914.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Golfers enjoy a round on a course that existed in the late 1800s on what is now the Allendale neighborhood.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
This view looks north across Pike Creek at a partially wrecked N. R. Allen’s Sons Company factory building in 1937. After the tannery had gone out of business in the 1920s, the buildings were used for other purposes, including the office and storerooms of the Works and Progress Administration. The Schlitz Hotel can be seen in the background.
KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Workers pose for a photograph in the tire department at the Thomas B. Jeffery automobile plant in the 1910s.
THOMAS B. JEFFERY COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
