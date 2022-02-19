Paddock Lake Area Lions Club announces plans, deadline for its annual flower sale fundraiser

PADDOCK LAKE -- The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club has announced plans for its annual flower sale, which has been moved earlier to mark the beginning of spring.

The proceeds received from the fundraiser help the organization provide assistance to people in the local community, as well as state and international efforts. The club helps those with vision impairment, hearing loss, hunger issues, attendance at Lions camp and more.

Flowers in the fundraiser are $20 per dozen, with a vase for $5 if needed. They can be ordered as a rose in one color, a rainbow of colored roses, or a spring bouquet of mixed flowers. They will be delivered to any location in Kenosha County, southern Racine County, or across the state line a short distance into Illinois.

Orders are due by Saturday, Feb. 28, with delivery on Wednesday, March 30.

Orders are being taken by all Paddock Lake Area Lions member, or by Ralph Myers at 262-945-7906.

