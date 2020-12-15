 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paddock Lake hall closes to public due to Covid-19 outbreak
View Comments
alert top story

Paddock Lake hall closes to public due to Covid-19 outbreak

{{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19 outbreak amongst the staff has closed the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., village officials announced Tuesday.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our residents but must close the office at this time to protect staff and public,” Village Administrator Tim Popanda wrote in a news release.

Residents and customers doing business with the village are being asked to select one of the following methods for conducting business. This includes property tax payment, renewal of dog licenses, payment of municipal citations, payment of utility bills and obtaining building permits:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Send payments or documents via U.S. Mail to the Village of Paddock Lake at 6969 236th Avenue, Salem, WI, 53168.

Or use the Village Hall drop box located to the right of the Village Hall entry doors.

Non-payment business, questions or comments can be directed to Village staff at villagehall@paddocklake.net. Residents and customers can call Village staff at 262-843-2713, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who make payments by US Mail or by using the secure drop box at the Village Hall and who would like a receipt for their payment should include a self-addressed stamped envelope for the return of the receipt.

Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake administrator

Popanda

 Laura Tucker
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert