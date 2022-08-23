Paddock Lake Lions plan fun run during Octoberfest celebration Sept. 10

PADDOCK LAKE — The Lions Club of Paddock Lake has announced plans for a fun run in conjunction with community’s Octoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The family event will have two courses, a 5k run which follows the lake path and a shorter 1.5k walk which circles back to the festival grounds.

Registration will begin at 9:30 that day west of 24200 75th St. (near Westosha Floral) with the long run starting at 10 a.m. followed by the shorter walk’s start. Participants may park in the lots to the east of the Octoberfest grounds on either the north or south sides of Route 50.

There is an entry fee of $10 per participant of $25 per family. Water stops are included as well as a participant package which includes, among other things, an entry for a raffle basket and a beer coupon for the Octoberfest celebration, which will begin at noon.

For more information, or to preregister, contact Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023.

