Paddock Lake officials: stop speeding
Paddock Lake officials: stop speeding

PADDOCK LAKE — Speeding on village streets needs to stop, village officials said at the Paddock Lake Committee of the Whole meeting this week.

To that end, they will ask the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to patrol problem areas and write citations for speeding.

“Something’s gotta be done,” trustee Scott Garland said. “Personally, I would like to see the speed limit reduced throughout the entire village.”

Garland said some of the trouble spots include 63rd Street, 61st Street and 72nd Avenue.

“The residents would like to see more of a law enforcement presence during more hectic hours,” Garland said, such as from 6-8 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m.

Village president Terry Burns said most of the speeding tickets are written on Highway 50 and he has told officers they concentrate too much on the highway because “it’s easy picking.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I emphasized (to the officers), ‘The residents of Paddock Lake pay for a police patrol. You have to be on our village roads where they see you,’” Burns said. “We need to show force in the fact that we mean business when it comes to speeding in the village.”

Burns said he does not favor lowering the speed limit on all streets to 15 mph because it would be an ineffective “a visual gesture” that would “cost a ton of money” for sign replacement. However, he said he does like the idea for certain streets.

Administrator Tim Popanda said providing the deputies with a list of streets to focus on will be helpful and more citations need to be written.

“There will be citations written if we ask them,” Popanda said.

