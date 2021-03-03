Paddock Lake road closure

The Paddock Lake Water Utility and Reesman Excavating will perform a water main extension through and under 236th Avenue. The project includes open cut excavation through 236th Avenue to install a 12-inch water main.

The public can expect to see temporary lane closures and a full road closure of one to two days, Popanda said. The date of the full closure is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday and is dependent on schedule and weather. Detour and road closed signs will be posted to route traffic to alternate routes.