Paddock Lake tax levy to decrease, reserves strong

The Village of Paddock Lake 2021 Budget approval comes with a decrease in the tax levy of 1.2 percent.

Village Administrator Tim Popanda said the financial outlook for the village is positive. He added the village is poised for both residential and commercial development, which will “benefit the existing tax base and improve the quality of life” for Paddock Lake residents.

Over the last two years, Popanda said the village has seen a stabilization of several key areas of the local economy including: increased occupancy of vacant commercial buildings; new commercial construction; increased home sales; increased new housing starts; and an increase of residential and commercial property values.

The corresponding increase in property values will not only lead to an increase in property taxes collected, but also to an increase in shared revenues from the state, he explained.

The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to cover public services and project debt, is budgeted to decrease $18,024, from $1,499,248 in support of the village in 2020 to $1,481,224 in 2021.

Of the total 2021 levy, $322,221 will cover debt payments. This represents a decrease of $22,551 in the tax levy debt support of $344,772 provided in 2020.