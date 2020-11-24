Paddock Lake tax levy to decrease, reserves strong

The Village of Paddock Lake 2021 Budget approval comes with a decrease in the tax levy of 1.2 percent.
Village Administrator Tim Popanda said the financial outlook for the village is positive. He added the village is poised for both residential and commercial development, which will “benefit the existing tax base and improve the quality of life” for Paddock Lake residents.
Over the last two years, Popanda said the village has seen a stabilization of several key areas of the local economy including: increased occupancy of vacant commercial buildings; new commercial construction; increased home sales; increased new housing starts; and an increase of residential and commercial property values.
The corresponding increase in property values will not only lead to an increase in property taxes collected, but also to an increase in shared revenues from the state, he explained.
The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to cover public services and project debt, is budgeted to decrease $18,024, from $1,499,248 in support of the village in 2020 to $1,481,224 in 2021.
Of the total 2021 levy, $322,221 will cover debt payments. This represents a decrease of $22,551 in the tax levy debt support of $344,772 provided in 2020.
“The levy is decreasing because we paid off a general obligation bond for roads,” Village President Terry Burns said.
The village tax rate is estimated to be $5.95 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Burns said this means the village portion of the tax bill on a $150,000 property will increase by $18.
“We have not done a revaluation in a couple of years,” Burns said, attributing the slight increase to the need to do so. “A revaluation is going to be in the works.”
Total expenditures are budged to increase $2,314, from $1,909,185 this year to $1,911,499 in 2021.
Expenditures by department
The following are the 2021 budgeted expenses by group:
General Government: Decrease of $7,674, or 1.8 percent, from $424,272 in 2020 to $416,598 in 2021. Represents 21.7 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Public Safety: Increase of $13,442, or 2.3 percent, from $595,535 in 2020 to $608,977 in 2021. Represents 31.8 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Public Works: Increase of $3,311, or .8 percent, from $409,832 in 2020 to $413,143 in 2021. Represents 21.5 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Health and Sanitation: Increase of $8,291, or 2.3 percent, from $353,263 in 2020 to $361,554 in 2021. Represents 18.9 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Culture and Recreation: Increase of $5,312, or 5.3 percent, from $101,048 in 2020 to $106,360 in 2021. Represents 5.4 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Conservation: Decrease of $9,700, or 70.8 percent, from $13,700 in 2020 to $4,000 in 2021.
Contingency: Decrease of $10,677, or 92.6 percent, from $11,535 in 2020 to $858 in 2021.
The decrease in the Conservation budget is attributed to the significant completion of the Ash Tree removal program in the village, Popanda said. The decrease in the Contingency budget is a reflection of decreased need due to a healthy fund balance in the village.
“One important measure of a community’s financial strength is its ability to maintain a healthy reserve fund balance for unforeseen expenses due to emergencies and revenue reductions,” Popanda said.
The estimated uncommitted fund balance in the 2021 General fund will be approximately $500,000, or 26 percent of estimated expenditures.
Property Tax Stabilization Fund
“In addition to the unassigned reserve funds, the Village Board has decided to create and maintain a Property Tax Stabilization Fund to offset future reductions in shared revenues,” Popanda said. “This fund balance will be maintained at approximately $90,000.”
For example, contract service expenses are expected to increase by $20,120, 1.1 percent, in 2021 while revenues will decrease by $35,000.
“To balance our 2021 Budget and keep from raising taxes, various line items of the budget have been reduced to accommodate the increases, the budget has also been infused with $33,118 from the Tax Stabilization fund,” Popanda said.
The 2021 Budget also includes $92,000 in Capital Improvement Project funding.
“The Village Board is committed to allocating resources to maintain, preserve and, or replace infrastructure, facilities, roads and equipment,” Popanda said, adding the CIP is typically funded by prior budget-year carry-overs and unspent funds. Those fiscal year 2020 carry-overs are expected to be $105,000.”
The proposed 2021 road improvement plan includes repaving 241st Court from Highway K to 61st Street, selected based on the Wisconsin Pavement Evaluation and Rating system, and ability to qualify for Local Road Improvement Funds from the state. Various pavement and ditch repairs are also planned for: 248th Avenue; 72nd Street; 64th Street: 65th Street; 67th Street; and 244th Avenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.