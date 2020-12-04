Paddock Lake teen wins 2021 National America's Miss Agribusiness title

To support the AMA mission, Jadyn collected non-perishable foods for a Florida food bank and $1,500 worth of personal hygiene items for ReYOUvenate Beauty Outreach, an agency that provides beauty supplies and salon services for homeless individuals in Crestview.

The amount of goods plus logistics of the pandemic resulted in their choosing to drive rather than fly to Florida, Nikki said.

Supporting the initiatives of the AMA was enlightening and inspiring, Nikki said.

Along with her titles, a crown and two brightly decorated sashes, Jadyn was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Boosts confidence

Dipping her toes into pageant competition has been a big boost to her self-esteem, Jadyn said. “When I was younger I was told I was so tall for my age but this has helped my self confidence."

Jadyn says that working with AMA has also made her more aware of the importance of donating time and goods to those in need.

“(Through competition) I could just see the confidence grow for her,” added Nikki. “I want her to be able to stand up in public and be able to present herself.”