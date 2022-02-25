Paddock Lake Village Board OKs increases in boat launch fees for Paddock, Hooker lakes

PADDOCK LAKE — The daily and annual fees to launch a boat on Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake are increasing to cover maintenance and needed updates.

Paddock Lake Village Administrator Tim Popanda said increased use of the launches over the last two years has resulted in maintenance costs that were not covered by launch revenue.

In 2021, the village collected $9,213 in launch fees and spent $12,151 on maintenance.

Popanda said the last time the fee was increased was six years ago.

The village has maintained the Paddock Lake launch since the 1960s. In 1997, it was improved to include a parking lot next to the Village Hall and the purchase of the existing pier. The first launch fee of $2 was established in 1998.

In 2001, the village improved the launch at Hooker Lake by adding a parking lot, a new pier and street improvements and in 2002 began to charge a $2 fee at the launch.

The fees were increased at both launches to $5 in 2012 and to $7 in 2016.

The new daily fee of $9, approved by the Village Board this month, is still less than the $9.60 maximum allowable by the state Department of Natural resources, Popanda said.

Season rates for each launch and for both launches also were increased. The new rates are as follows:

Wisconsin resident, Paddock Lake launch: $45, up from $35

Wisconsin resident, Hooker Lake launch: $45, up from $35

Non-Wisconsin resident, Paddock Lake launch: $55, up from $40

Non-Wisconsin resident, Hooker Lake launch: $55, up from $40

Wisconsin resident, both lakes: $60, up from $45

Non-Wisconsin resident, both lakes: $75, up from $55

Regional comparison

The new daily fee is less than the daily fee to launch at Browns Lake in Racine County and at Geneva Lake in Walworth County, but more than the daily fees at launches in Twin Lakes, Powers Lake and Lily Lake.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled consider raising the Lily Lake launch fees to $9 per day and $35 per year at its meeting Monday.

Costs are associated with trash collection, grass mowing, street lighting, pier placement and removal, restroom facilities, launch maintenance and snow removal, as the launches are used year-round. Dollars are also put into a capital improvement fund for future improvements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0