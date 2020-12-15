Paddock Lake Village Hall closes to public due to COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak amongst the staff has closed the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., village officials announced Tuesday.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our residents but must close the office at this time to protect staff and public,” Village Administrator Tim Popanda wrote in a news release.

Residents and customers doing business with the village are being asked to select one of the following methods for conducting business. This includes property tax payment, renewal of dog licenses, payment of municipal citations, payment of utility bills and obtaining building permits:

Send payments or documents via U.S. Mail to the Village of Paddock Lake at 6969 236th Avenue, Salem, WI, 53168.

Or use the Village Hall drop box located to the right of the Village Hall entry doors.

Non-payment business, questions or comments can be directed to Village staff at villagehall@paddocklake.net. Residents and customers can call Village staff at 262-843-2713, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.