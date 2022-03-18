Paddock Lake wins award from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for chloride reduction efforts

PADDOCK LAKE — The Village of Paddock Lake has won a 2021 Outstanding Performance Award from the state Department of Natural Resources for reducing the use of road salt and the discharge of phosphorus and chloride into the environment.

“The village was successful in reducing the quantity of road salt used in the 2020-21 season by 24%, and through efforts from our residents and business owners the sanitary sewer plant saw a 17% reduction in chloride from softeners reaching the sewer treatment plant,” said Village Administrator Tim Popanda. “The 17% reduction equates to 91,000 pounds of chloride not reaching the treatment plant and the waters of the state.”

DNR licensing agent Nick Lent said the Paddock Lake wastewater treatment facility is often used as a model, which it was further recognized as a “Facility of the Year.” A delegation from Costa Rica toured the facility in 2019.

“The village’s current chloride source reduction plan is used by the DNR as a good example for other sewer utilities across the state,” Lent said. “The plan has also been shared with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and US EPA for the same reason.”

Commitment to reduce chloride

Popanda said the Village Board has made a commitment to reduce the amount of chloride that enters the environment.

The Paddock Lake Sewer Utility provides treatment for wastewater collected from 1,476 residential, commercial and public users. Of those, 325 are served by both sanitary sewer and municipal water and 1,151 users have private water wells.

“This scenario presents a challenge for the utility’s control of chlorides entering the district’s collection system,” Popanda said.

In addition to improving its facility, the village created a chloride reduction plan and has worked to educate users about the negative results of overuse of chloride and water softeners.

For example, the village met with Westosha-Central High School to help them develop a snow and ice plan and with local business owners to provide education on lot maintenance.

“The adopted chloride reduction plan and strategy, developed in 2019-20, utilized incentives, partnerships and public education to encourage reduction of chloride entering the district’s sanitary sewer collection system and the water of the state of Wisconsin,” Popanda said.

Ordinance planned

In 2022, the village plans to adopt a local ordinance requiring all new softeners to be Demand Initiated Regeneration type softeners and an ordinance restricting the softening of exterior process and irrigation water.

It will also work with owners of 283 homes in a zone known to have extremely hard water to optimize or tune-up their existing softeners and provide incentives to replace old, inefficient softeners.

“Based on sampling data, these two zones contribute as much as 22%, or 79,000 pounds, of chloride to the system annually,” Popanda said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the optimization portion of the reduction plan. “In 2021, the district implemented what it could, considering the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for in-person contacts.”

