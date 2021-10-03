Paddock Lakes faces expensive streetlight project as part of widening of Highway 50

Paddock Lake officials are faced with a $71,300 price tag to move streetlights along Highway 50 when the state of Wisconsin Department of Transportation widens the highway next year.
Village Board President Terry Burns had asked administrator Tim Popanda to issue an objection to We Energies in response to the utilities’ claim that the cost to move the poles would be borne by the village.
Burns said at a Committee of the Whole session last month that the village would not need to move the poles if it weren’t for the state highway project, and therefore, it is not village’s responsibility. Village attorney Jeff Davison agreed and said the utility is responsible for relocating the light poles.
However, according to the “WisDOT Guide to Utility Coordination,” municipally owned utility facilities that lie in highway or street right-of-way are normally not eligible for compensation. There are some exceptions when it comes to “statutorily designated freeway” projects, for which there is a 90 percent reimbursement.
“It doesn’t look like We Energies is going to rescind the original request for payment,” Popanda said Friday. “We Energies has indicated they would accept a payment plan over a three-year period. They are looking to work with us.”
Popanda said the utility will provided a revised plan and payment structure for the board to review.
The majority of the streetlights were installed in 1987 when Highway 50 was reconstructed and expanded to four lanes. These 41 lights were in addition to 16 previously existing lights. The cost to install the new lights was covered by a monthly charge added to the village’s utility bill.
Unlike when a new utility pole is installed, Popanda said We Energies indicated the cost to relocate a pole cannot be added to the utility bill.
While not in favor of paying to relocate them, village officials have voiced support for changing the fixtures within the lamps to LED lights at a cost of $25 each.