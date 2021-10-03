Paddock Lakes faces expensive streetlight project as part of widening of Highway 50

Paddock Lake officials are faced with a $71,300 price tag to move streetlights along Highway 50 when the state of Wisconsin Department of Transportation widens the highway next year.

Village Board President Terry Burns had asked administrator Tim Popanda to issue an objection to We Energies in response to the utilities’ claim that the cost to move the poles would be borne by the village.

Burns said at a Committee of the Whole session last month that the village would not need to move the poles if it weren’t for the state highway project, and therefore, it is not village’s responsibility. Village attorney Jeff Davison agreed and said the utility is responsible for relocating the light poles.

However, according to the “WisDOT Guide to Utility Coordination,” municipally owned utility facilities that lie in highway or street right-of-way are normally not eligible for compensation. There are some exceptions when it comes to “statutorily designated freeway” projects, for which there is a 90 percent reimbursement.

“It doesn’t look like We Energies is going to rescind the original request for payment,” Popanda said Friday. “We Energies has indicated they would accept a payment plan over a three-year period. They are looking to work with us.”

