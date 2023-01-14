Paielli's Bakery celebrates 100 years in business with crowds of customers on Saturday

Crowds of smiling customers with hands filled with bread packed Paeillis Bakery Saturday to celebrate the iconic Kenosha business’s 100th anniversary.

Throughout the day, the bakery was offering sweet treats for sweet prices — 23-cent cyclops doughnuts and 23-cent loaves of sliced bread—to mark its milestone anniversary.

“We went back to 1923 pricing,” said Dave Paielli, who runs the bakery along with his brother, Mark. “Actually, 23 cents is cheaper than the prices they paid at that time. Bread was expensive then.”

Other deals included $1 bread and doughnuts. Customers could also treat themselves to a free slice of cake to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

The bakery at 6020 39th Ave. also offered a deal for the 100th customer of the day, which they hit early at around 7:35 a.m.

“They got a gift basket, a $100 gift card and they got their items for free,” said store clerk Kim Loepp.

Dave Paielli said some of the gift basket goodies included T-shirts and cookies.

Another special offered for customers, in addition to the free genetti samples, was special fillings for cyclops doughnuts not regularly offered, such as peppermint and peanut butter flavors.

“It’s nice to see people coming in like a Sunday morning,” said Mark Paielli. “It’s going to be like that all day.”

Some customers saw a Facebook post from the bakery advertising the 23 cent deals, and knew they had to come in.

“I’ve been in Kenosha for four years, and this is the only bakery I come to,” said Leslie Horn, who woke up early to attend. “It’s special to see the community come together.”

Paielli’s is a huge asset to the community,” said Lori Skundberg, who also came in to check out the deals.

Other customers came in to celebrate the milestone celebration.

“We wanted to celebrate with the family,” said Kevin McTernan. “It’s nice to see businesses last and be successful for so long.”

Some have been loyal customers their whole lives.

“I’ve been coming since I was a little girl and I love the family,” said Lynn LeMay. “It’s a staple. People who move away still come back and make Paielli’s their first stop.”

The 100th anniversary was extra sweet to Dave Paielli, who said his father was born, literally, into the family business.

“It’s cool to see the day come,” Dave Paielli said. “For our 90th anniversary, we had a car show in our lot and a lot of people came with their classic cars. That was 10 years ago, but it feels just like yesterday.”

Dave Paielli cites the bakery’s loyal customers for keeping it a Kenosha staple for so long.

“I give it all to the customers,” he said. “They’re the only reason why we’re here. We are honored to serve Kenosha.”