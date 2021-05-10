 Skip to main content
Pair charged with felonies after high speed chase on Frontage Road
Pair charged with felonies after high speed chase on Frontage Road

A man and woman were charged with felonies Monday after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.

Vyronica Evans, 27, of Milwaukee, was charged with fleeing, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and violating county institution laws. Her passenger Henry Moorer, 28, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC with intent to deliver and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper attempted to pull over a car at 11:37 p.m. Friday on Highway 158 near the East Frontage Road because the car did not have a rear plate. The driver initially pulled over on the East Frontage Road but sped off as the trooper was walking toward the car. The vehicle fled north on the Frontage Road approaching speeds of 100 mph and running through stop signs before crashing into a ditch near Highway KR. The complaint states that “numerous” troopers conducted a high risk traffic stop. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in a zipped bag in the locked glove box. There was a 50-round 9mm drum style magazine for the gun in the trunk. Troopers also found 20.7 grams of marijuana divided among eight containers and found marijuana and a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA on Evans’ person at the jail.

