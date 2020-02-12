Pair from Zion charged with string of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to surveillance video, police were able to track a suspect vehicle to Zion, Ill.

That led to the arrest of Joseph Grana, in Lake County, Ill., on Feb. 4. Police linked him to a string of catalytic converter thefts there as well as in Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.

Grana, 32, of Zion, and Darla Townsend, 56, of Zion, were charged in Kenosha County with conspiracy to commit removal of a major part of a vehicle, removal of a major part of a vehicle and criminal damage to property related to the thefts at the hospital and movie theater.

According to the criminal complaint, Townsend is alleged to have acted as a lookout while Grana cut out the converters. The complaint states that Grana could do a job in just under three minutes.

The complaint states that Grana told police he had been taking the converters “partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money” and that he had been getting death threats because of the debt.

Grana is in custody in Lake County, Ill., awaiting prosecution on charges related to the catalytic converter thefts there. Kenosha County has issued a warrant along with the charges here.