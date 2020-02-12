Pair from Zion charged with string of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars

After seeing a movie at Tinseltown in Kenosha, a couple stepped into their car and started it up, and were then startled to hear a loud noise and see a man climb out from under their car.
The man had what appeared to be a grinder in his hand.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County this week, the man walked away and got into a vehicle parked nearby, where a woman was sitting in the passenger seat smoking. The pair then drove away.
When police arrived, they found the exhaust system on the movie-watching couple’s vehicle had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.
“The theft of catalytic converters is an old story. It’s an easily stolen item that has actually gotten easier to steal now with the invention of cordless power tools,” said Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik. “Someone could climb under your car and cut off your catalytic converter in two minutes.”
The systems sell to scrappers for as much as $600 depending on the model, the converters containing several expensive metals including platinum.
The attempted theft at Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, happened on Jan. 27. The same day, catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine’s), 9555 76th St.
Thanks to surveillance video, police were able to track a suspect vehicle to Zion, Ill.
That led to the arrest of Joseph Grana, in Lake County, Ill., on Feb. 4. Police linked him to a string of catalytic converter thefts there as well as in Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.
Grana, 32, of Zion, and Darla Townsend, 56, of Zion, were charged in Kenosha County with conspiracy to commit removal of a major part of a vehicle, removal of a major part of a vehicle and criminal damage to property related to the thefts at the hospital and movie theater.
According to the criminal complaint, Townsend is alleged to have acted as a lookout while Grana cut out the converters. The complaint states that Grana could do a job in just under three minutes.
The complaint states that Grana told police he had been taking the converters “partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money” and that he had been getting death threats because of the debt.
Grana is in custody in Lake County, Ill., awaiting prosecution on charges related to the catalytic converter thefts there. Kenosha County has issued a warrant along with the charges here.
Townsend, who was not charged in Illinois, is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance March 3.