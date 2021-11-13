 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
52nd Street and 39th Avenue

Pair of duplexes to begin construction at 52nd Street and 39th Avenue

A pair of residential duplex buildings will be going up at 52 Street and 39 Avenue at an empty lot across from the Walgreens according to city officials.

Brian Wilke, development coordinator for the City of Kenosha, said that local home builder Anthony Apostoli began work on two duplex buildings, making a total of four residential units, about two or three weeks ago.

Wilke said Apostoli would likely set the foundation soon and build through the winter. No completion date was immediately available.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert