Pair of duplexes to begin construction at 52nd Street and 39th Avenue

A pair of residential duplex buildings will be going up at 52 Street and 39 Avenue at an empty lot across from the Walgreens according to city officials.

Brian Wilke, development coordinator for the City of Kenosha, said that local home builder Anthony Apostoli began work on two duplex buildings, making a total of four residential units, about two or three weeks ago.

Wilke said Apostoli would likely set the foundation soon and build through the winter. No completion date was immediately available.

