Pamela Mundling named Hometown Hero for third quarter of 2020

Pamela Mundling has been named the City of Kenosha’s Hometown Hero for the third quarter of 2020.

Mundling was honored during a virtual meeting of the Common Council on Monday.

The Kenosha Hometown Hero program was created by the commission to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes, worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Those receiving the honor must be born in, currently reside in or have previously resided for ten years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.

Mundling was nominated for her 21-year military service with the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps, retiring as Hospital Corpsman with the rank of Petty Officer First Class.

Her background includes Recruit Training in Orlando, Fla.; Service School Command in San Diego, Calif.; OPNAV at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Hospital Corps “A” School at Great Lakes, Ill.

