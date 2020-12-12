Pamela Mundling named Hometown Hero for third quarter of 2020

Pamela Mundling has been named the City of Kenosha’s Hometown Hero for the third quarter of 2020.
Mundling was honored during a virtual meeting of the Common Council on Monday.
The Kenosha Hometown Hero program was created by the commission to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes, worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Those receiving the honor must be born in, currently reside in or have previously resided for ten years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.
Mundling was nominated for her 21-year military service with the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps, retiring as Hospital Corpsman with the rank of Petty Officer First Class.
Her background includes Recruit Training in Orlando, Fla.; Service School Command in San Diego, Calif.; OPNAV at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Hospital Corps “A” School at Great Lakes, Ill.
Mundling’s assignments with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps spanned the globe, from the Naval Regional Medical Center at Camp Pendleton, Calif. to a Branch Clinic in Antigua, West Indies and aboard the USS Concord AFS-5 in Norfolk, Va. Other postings included the Naval Hospital at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Independent Duty “C” School in San Diego, Calif.; Naval Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla.; Branch Clinic, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; Branch Hospital in Adak Island, Alaska, and the Staff Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill.
Mundling received many award for her service, including Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Award; Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards); Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation (two awards); Good Conduct Medal (five awards); National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (one campaign); Humanitarian Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (six awards); Coast Guard Special Operations Ribbon; Rifle Marksman Ribbon and Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon.
Mundling is a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Retired Enlisted Association.
Mundling spent her entire life serving her country and community as a passionate caregiver, mentor, and patriot, city officials said. Instead of retiring after her 21 years of service, she works tirelessly as a volunteer in the community, assisting others through difficult personal issues.
Upon her retirement, she is involved with Journey Church Bookstore, Journey Church Usher, TwentyTHREE61 Board Member, Peer Counselor and Group Facilitator for Sexual Trauma Healing (most groups at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional center); Wisconsin Right to Life Board Member and Treasurer; Freedom House Shadow Group Leader (Inner healing prayer counselor); Salvation Army Food Pantry Helper; US Cost Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 (Public Affairs Officer, Finance Officer, Member Training Officer); Kenosha County Republican Party Board Member, and First Congressional District Pro Life Liaison.
She was a member of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce from 2005-17. She was named the Chamber of Commerce, Ambassador of the Year in 2014; she received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2016 and the First Congressional District Bovay Award in 2019 (Veteran of the Year).
