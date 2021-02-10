Pamela Mundling named Hometown Hero of 2020 by Kenosha commission

Pamela Mundling, a retired hospital corpsman with the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps, has been named the 2020 Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year by the City of Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission.
She was honored at a meeting of the Common Council on Jan. 20 and also is also scheduled to ride as an honored guest in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on June 27.
Mundling served for 21 years, retiring as hospital corpsman with the rank of chief petty officer. Her background includes recruit training in Orlando, Fla.; service school command in San Diego, Calif.; OPNAV at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and Hospital Corps “A” School at Great Lakes, Ill.
Mundling’s assignments with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps spanned the globe, from the Naval Regional Medical Center at Camp Pendleton, Calif., to a Branch Clinic in Antigua, West Indies, and aboard the USS Concord AFS-5 in Norfolk, Va. Other postings included the Naval Hospital at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Independent Duty “C” School in San Diego, Calif.; Naval Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla.; Branch Clinic, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; Branch Hospital in Adak Island, Alaska; and the Staff Hospital Corps School at Great Lakes, Ill.
Mundling received many awards for her service, including: the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Award; Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards); Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation (two awards); Good Conduct Medal (five awards); National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (one campaign); Humanitarian Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (six awards); Coast Guard Special Operations Ribbon; Rifle Marksman Ribbon and Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon.
Finding time to serve many
Mundling is a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and The Retired Enlisted Association.
The commission stated that Mundling spent her entire life serving her country and community as a passionate caregiver, mentor and patriot. Even after retirement, she volunteers in the community, assisting others through difficult personal issues.
She has served: Journey Church as a church usher and also in the church’s bookstore; TwentyTHREE61 as a board member; as a peer counselor and group facilitator for sexual trauma healing, mostly at Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center near Union Grove; Wisconsin Right to Life as a board member and treasurer; Freedom House Shadow Group Leader (inner healing prayer counselor); Salvation Army Food as a pantry helper; the U.S. Cost Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 (as public affairs officer, finance officer, member training officer); Kenosha County Republican Party as a board member; and as liaison for First Congressional District Pro Life.
Mundling was a member of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2017. She was named the Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year in 2014. She received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2016 and the First Congressional District Bovay Award (Veteran of the Year) in 2019.
About the program
The Kenosha Hometown Hero program was created to identify and recognize worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Those receiving the honor must be born in, currently reside in or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.
The commission awards a Hometown Hero for each of four quarters of the year, then selects a Hometown Hero of the Year from among the quarterly winners.